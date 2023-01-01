Gallery of Macau's Gaming History

Macau's gambling industry goes back to the 16th century, when labourers from China played a game called 'fan-tan' in makeshift stalls. While scholars have written about the subject, this is the first gallery devoted to it. The eye-opening exhibition walks you through Macau's gaming history via texts (Chinese only), fascinating old photos and vintage slot machines.

The gallery is located on the 3rd floor of the old Hotel Lisboa, within the Crystal Palace Casino. Ask staff for directions if you're lost.