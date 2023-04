'Octagonal Pavilion' as it is called in Chinese was built in 1926 as a drinks booth. Today this unusual eight-sided pavilion, located in downtown Macau, is used as a public library. The red windows and door are Western in style, as are the sculpted columns and entablature. But the two floors of the library are separated by green Chinese eaves. It's a serene place where retirees go to read the day's news.