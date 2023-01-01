Macau Museum of Art

This excellent five-storey museum has well-curated displays of art created in Macau and China, including paintings by western artists such as George Chinnery, who lived in the enclave. Other highlights are ceramics and stoneware excavated in Macau, Ming and Qing dynasty calligraphy from Guangdong, ceramic statues from Shiwan (Guangdong) and seal carvings. The museum also features 19th-century western historical paintings from all over Asia, and contemporary Macanese art.