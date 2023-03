Is that a volcano you see as the ferry nears the port? Why yes, that's Fisherman's Wharf, the beyond-cheesy theme park/dining/shopping complex along the waterfront. The buildings here are made to resemble various landmarks from history and mythology: a mock Colosseum, a Babylonian-themed casino and a half-timbered shopping strip resembling Ye Olde Bavaria. Perpetually empty, the Wharf is only recommendable for kitsch fans seeking bizarro photo opportunities.