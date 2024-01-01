The former grounds of a Portuguese mansion, this European-style garden is known for its cable car, which travels the short distance up Guia Hill, the highest point in the city and home to Guia Fortress & Guia Chapel. The park's tiny zoo is quite sad by global standards.
Flora Garden
Macau
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.11 MILES
Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…
Ruins of the Church of St Paul
0.75 MILES
The most treasured icon in Macau, the towering facade and stairway are all that remain of this early-17th-century Jesuit church. With its statues, portals…
1.13 MILES
St Joseph’s, which falls outside the tourist circuit, is Macau’s most beautiful model of tropicalised baroque architecture. Consecrated in 1758 as part of…
3.22 MILES
The historical part of Taipa is best preserved in this village in the south of the district. An intricate warren of alleys holds traditional Chinese shops…
20.17 MILES
On weekends, droves of visitors trek to the far-flung west coast of Lantau to see a fascinating way of life. Here in Tai O, historical home to the Tanka…
0.3 MILES
As the highest point on the peninsula, Guia Fortress affords panoramic views of the city. At the top is the small but stunning Chapel of Our Lady of Guia,…
1.08 MILES
This charming building, founded in the 19th century, was the country retreat of the late tycoon Robert Ho Tung, who purchased it in 1918. The colonial…
20.24 MILES
Tai O's remaining stilt houses stand over the waterway, scrunched up against each other for support. Some have ladders descending to boats, the vehicle of…
Nearby Macau attractions
0.23 MILES
This mock Moorish house (c 1910) commemorates Dr Sun Yatsen's (1866–1925) brief stay in Macau, where he gathered support to overthrow the Qing dynasty…
2. Lou Lim Ieoc Garden Pavilion
0.29 MILES
Inside the Chinese-style Lou Lim Ieoc Garden, you'll find this Victorian-style pavilion featuring classical and Chinese architectural elements. It was…
0.29 MILES
Adjacent to the picturesque Lou Lim Ieoc Garden, this museum introduces tea-drinking culture with exhibits of teapots and 'tea paintings'. The latter were…
0.3 MILES
As the highest point on the peninsula, Guia Fortress affords panoramic views of the city. At the top is the small but stunning Chapel of Our Lady of Guia,…
0.31 MILES
Locals come to this lovely Suzhou-style garden to practise taichi, play Chinese music or simply relax among its lotus ponds and bamboo groves. The…
0.33 MILES
Macau’s oldest temple was founded in the 13th century, but the present structures date to 1627. The roof ridges are ornately embellished with porcelain…
0.35 MILES
One of a handful of 1920s houses surrounding Tap Seac Square, this one formerly belonging to an upper-class family has a European-style facade and Moorish…
0.36 MILES
This beautiful square is surrounded by important historic buildings from the 1920s, such as the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Central Library, Library for…