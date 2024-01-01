Flora Garden

Macau

The former grounds of a Portuguese mansion, this European-style garden is known for its cable car, which travels the short distance up Guia Hill, the highest point in the city and home to Guia Fortress & Guia Chapel. The park's tiny zoo is quite sad by global standards.

