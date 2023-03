Adjacent to the picturesque Lou Lim Ieoc Garden, this museum introduces tea-drinking culture with exhibits of teapots and 'tea paintings'. The latter were produced by foreign and local painters (sometimes in a collaborative relationship) for sale to Westerners in China's trade ports. The museum is housed in a colonial mansion with southern European features and a Chinese tiled roof. There's free tea tasting every Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 4pm.