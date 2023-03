This mock Moorish house (c 1910) commemorates Dr Sun Yatsen's (1866–1925) brief stay in Macau, where he gathered support to overthrow the Qing dynasty. You'll see documents and personal belongings of the 'Father of the Chinese Republic'. Interestingly Sun himself had never lived in the house, though it was built by his son, and his first wife Lu Muzhen lived here until she died in 1952.