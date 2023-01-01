Locals come to this lovely Suzhou-style garden to practise taichi, play Chinese music or simply relax among its lotus ponds and bamboo groves. The Victorian-style Lou Lim Ieoc Garden Pavilion was where the Lou family received guests, including Dr Sun Yatsen, founder of the Republic of China; it is now used for exhibitions. Adjacent to the garden is the Macao Tea Culture House, displaying Chinese tea-drinking culture with exhibits of teapots and paintings related to the drink.