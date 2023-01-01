Nanjing Museum

This fabulous museum has three dramatically modern exhibition blocks alongside a traditional, temple-style hall. Exhibits range from 20th-century brush-and-ink paintings to ancient calligraphy (including sutra scrolls from Dunhuang) and a magnificent Han-dynasty jade burial suit.

Don't miss the Gallery of the Republican Period, a kitschy underground recreation of Nanjing in its 1930s heyday, complete with working cafes, post office and (stationary) steam engine. The adjoining Digital Gallery has a handful of interactive exhibits suitable for kids.

Bring your passport.