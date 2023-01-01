Nanjing Museum

Top choice in Nanjing

NANJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 19: (CHINA OUT) Visitors view the "Gold Guan Yin Bodhisattva Statue", made during the Warring States period (475 to 221 BC) at the Valuable Treasures Special Exhibition In Nanjing Museum on November 19, 2007 in Nanjing of Jiangsu Province, China. Eighteen priceless treasures were selected from the museum's 420,000 collections, dating back 5,000 years ago. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This fabulous museum has three dramatically modern exhibition blocks alongside a traditional, temple-style hall. Exhibits range from 20th-century brush-and-ink paintings to ancient calligraphy (including sutra scrolls from Dunhuang) and a magnificent Han-dynasty jade burial suit.

Don't miss the Gallery of the Republican Period, a kitschy underground recreation of Nanjing in its 1930s heyday, complete with working cafes, post office and (stationary) steam engine. The adjoining Digital Gallery has a handful of interactive exhibits suitable for kids.

Bring your passport.

Suggest an Edit