Eye of Nanjing Pedestrian Bridge

Many visitors only pass through handsome Nanjing (南京, Nánjīng; literally 'Southern Capital') when traveling from Shanghai to Beijing (or vice versa), but the capital of Jiangsu, lying on the lower stretches of the Yangzi River, boasts a rich and impressive historical heritage. It's also one of the best-looking cities in China.

  • Linggu pagoda

    Linggu Temple Scenic Area

    Nanjing

    This expansive temple complex contains one of the most historic buildings in Nanjing – the Beamless Hall (无梁殿, Wúliáng Diàn), built in 1381 entirely out…

  • Wall Detail From The Xiaoling Mausoleum Near Nanjing, China

    Ming Xiaoling Tomb

    Nanjing

    Zhu Yuanzhang (1328–1398), the founding emperor of the Ming dynasty (also known as the Hongwu Emperor), was buried in the tomb of Ming Xiaoling; he was…

  • NANJING, CHINA - 2014/11/12: Tourists take photos in front of Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum. Sun's Mausoleum situated at the foot of Mount Zijin in Nanjing, Sun is considered to be the "Father of Modern China" both in mainland China and Taiwan, as well as the founder of Republic of China. As the Holy land of Chinese people both home and abroad, Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum attracts a lot of visitors every year. (Photo by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Sun Yatsen Mausoleum

    Nanjing

    An astonishing sight at the top of an enormous stone stairway (a breathless 392 steps), Sun Yatsen's tomb is a mandatory stop for most visitors…

  • Qixia Temple

    Qixia Temple

    Nanjing

    This sacred site on Qixia Mountain (栖霞山, Qīxiá Shān), 22km northeast of Nanjing, was founded by the Buddhist monk Ming Sengshao during the Southern Qi…

  • NANJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 19: (CHINA OUT) Visitors view the "Gold Guan Yin Bodhisattva Statue", made during the Warring States period (475 to 221 BC) at the Valuable Treasures Special Exhibition In Nanjing Museum on November 19, 2007 in Nanjing of Jiangsu Province, China. Eighteen priceless treasures were selected from the museum's 420,000 collections, dating back 5,000 years ago. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

    Nanjing Museum

    Nanjing

    This fabulous museum has three dramatically modern exhibition blocks alongside a traditional, temple-style hall. Exhibits range from 20th-century brush…

  • Ming Xiaoling Scenic Area

    Ming Xiaoling Scenic Area

    Nanjing

    This scenic area on Zijin Mountain has loads of opportunities for rambling, but the main attraction is Ming Xiaoling Tomb, the magnificent mausoleum of…

  • Zhan Garden

    Zhan Garden

    Nanjing

    If you don't have time to get to Suzhou, visit this delightful Ming-dynasty garden complex that once housed Taiping officials. The on-site Taiping History…

Articles

Latest stories from Nanjing

Nanjing city wall scenery street scene

Architecture

Hike into History: Exploring Nanjing’s incredible city wall

Jun 2, 2022 • 6 min read

