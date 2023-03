Built by Zhu Yuanzhang in the 14th century, the imperial palace was reportedly a magnificent structure that served as a template for Beijing's Forbidden City. The ruins are part of pleasant Wuchaomen Park, which is frequented by badminton-playing and ballroom-dancing locals as well as saxophonists and other musicians who practise in the resonant tunnels at the southern end of the park.

The ruins lend their name to the nearby metro station (Minggugong).