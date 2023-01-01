Jiangnan Imperial Examination Hall

The north section (北馆; ¥40) of this extensive subterranean museum, marked by the stunning reflection pool on Gongyuan Jie, has contemporary displays on imperial China's civil-service examinations and their modern-day equivalent, the gāokǎo (national college entrance examinations). Above ground, don't miss the reconstructions of the buildings where scholars once spent months – or years – in tiny booths preparing for the exacting examinations.

Across the street, the much-smaller South Hall (南馆; ¥25) has some old photographs and ceramic artefacts on display.