Zǐxiá Lake

A tree-lined pathway winds around pavilions and picnic grounds in the Míng Xiàolíng Scenic Area and ends at this scenic lake.

  • Linggu pagoda

    Linggu Temple Scenic Area

    1.35 MILES

    This expansive temple complex contains one of the most historic buildings in Nanjing – the Beamless Hall (无梁殿, Wúliáng Diàn), built in 1381 entirely out…

  • NANJING, CHINA - 2014/11/12: Tourists take photos in front of Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum. Sun's Mausoleum situated at the foot of Mount Zijin in Nanjing, Sun is considered to be the "Father of Modern China" both in mainland China and Taiwan, as well as the founder of Republic of China. As the Holy land of Chinese people both home and abroad, Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum attracts a lot of visitors every year. (Photo by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Sun Yatsen Mausoleum

    0.55 MILES

    An astonishing sight at the top of an enormous stone stairway (a breathless 392 steps), Sun Yatsen's tomb is a mandatory stop for most visitors…

  • NANJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 19: (CHINA OUT) Visitors view the "Gold Guan Yin Bodhisattva Statue", made during the Warring States period (475 to 221 BC) at the Valuable Treasures Special Exhibition In Nanjing Museum on November 19, 2007 in Nanjing of Jiangsu Province, China. Eighteen priceless treasures were selected from the museum's 420,000 collections, dating back 5,000 years ago. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

    Nanjing Museum

    1.77 MILES

    This fabulous museum has three dramatically modern exhibition blocks alongside a traditional, temple-style hall. Exhibits range from 20th-century brush…

  • Wall Detail From The Xiaoling Mausoleum Near Nanjing, China

    Ming Xiaoling Tomb

    0.34 MILES

    Zhu Yuanzhang (1328–1398), the founding emperor of the Ming dynasty (also known as the Hongwu Emperor), was buried in the tomb of Ming Xiaoling; he was…

  • Qixia Temple

    Qixia Temple

    9.25 MILES

    This sacred site on Qixia Mountain (栖霞山, Qīxiá Shān), 22km northeast of Nanjing, was founded by the Buddhist monk Ming Sengshao during the Southern Qi…

  • Memorial Hall of the Nanjing Massacre

    Memorial Hall of the Nanjing Massacre

    6.01 MILES

    In the city’s southwestern suburbs, the disturbing exhibits in the Memorial Hall of the Nanjing Massacre document the atrocities committed by Japanese…

  • Zhan Garden

    Zhan Garden

    4.38 MILES

    If you don't have time to get to Suzhou, visit this delightful Ming-dynasty garden complex that once housed Taiping officials. The on-site Taiping History…

  • Ming Xiaoling Scenic Area

    Ming Xiaoling Scenic Area

    0.17 MILES

    This scenic area on Zijin Mountain has loads of opportunities for rambling, but the main attraction is Ming Xiaoling Tomb, the magnificent mausoleum of…

