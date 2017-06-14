Welcome to Fènghuáng
2-Day Fenghuang Old Town and Dehang Miao Village Tour
Day 1: (B, L) Zhangjiajie - Fenghuangdrive 4 hours to Fenghuang, on the way we can enjoy western Hunan beautiful landscape and nice minority villages, in the afternoon visit town,Enjoy a rowing boat trip to see the Diaojiao Lou (traditional Chinese gabled wooden houses built on stilts) on both sides of the river and Hongqiao up close, see Hongqiao (Rainbow Bridge), built in the Ming Dynasty over 600 years ago, is the ancient town's most well-known tourist spot. Stroll along the riverside and the narrow streets paved by flagstones, cross the river through the stepping stones, Tiaoyan (Leaping Stones), and the narrow primitive bridge near the Beimen Matou (North Gate Pier). You will also see the Gucheng Qiangcheng (the Ancient Town Wall), is located south of the river, between the North and East Gate.stay in Fenghuang Poshan Hotel Day 2: (B, L) Fenghuang - Dehang - ZhangjiajieDrive 4 hours back to Zhangjiajie, on the way we visit Dehang Miao village Drive up the high mountains with valley and layers of rice terraces to find an obscure Miao Peoples village named Dehang. The remoteness and inaccessibility keep the village life intact. In a seductive riverine setting overlooked by towering, other-worldly karst peaks, the Miao hamlet of Dehang offers a tantalising spectrum of treks into picturesque countryside. Marvel at the world most breathtaking bridge-Aizhai tunnel to tunnel suspension bridge, conclude tour in Zhangjiajie airport.
5 Days Private Tour Combo Package of Zhangjiajie With Fenghuang Old Town
Day 1: Arriving ZhangjiajieYour private guide will meet and greet you at the airport or train station. It takes approximately 15 minutes to transfer to your own prearranges hotel in Zhangjiajie Wulingyuan area. Day 2: Bailong Evlevator - Yuanjiajie - Tianzi Mountain Your guide will take you to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park where you will take the green bus of the park to Bailong Elevator Station, and then ascend to Yuanjiajie Mountain by the Bailong Elevator, a glass elevator built onto the cliff of the mountain. On the summit, you will take an 2.5 hours hike to discover the Pillar of the Southern sky that inspired the famous "Hallelujah Mountains" in the Blockbuster movie, Avatar. Later, proceed to the Platform of Forgetfulness to enjoy the views of nearby peaks, and then walk across the NO. 1 Bridge Under the Heaven. Lunch will be left for your own arrangement at your own expense. Next, take a green bus to Tianzi Mountain to explore "Imperial Brush," "Xihai Stone Forest," and "Fairy Lady Presents Flowers." Day 3: Golden whip stream - Huangshizhai Proceed to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park again to explore the Golden Whip Stream that will bring you into Pandora's wonderland of the movie, Avatar. You will have a leisure hike for about 2.5 hours along the stream. Relax yourself with the beautiful mountains, fresh air, and clear water. Later, you guide will take you for a cable car ride up the mountain to pay a visit to Huangshi Village, which is 3,543 feet (1,080 meter) above the sea level. It is the biggest sightseeing platform to view the spectacular scenery in Zhangjiajie national park.Day 4: Tianmen Mountain - Transfer (approx. 4-hour) to Fenghuang Check out of your own prearranged Zhangjiajie hotel this morning and proceed to take Tianmen Mountain Cable Car, the world’s longest cable car, to the top of Tianmen Mountain which is the highest mountain in Zhangjiajie City. Experience thrilling Skywalk that is made of glass and see the 99-Turn Road as well as 999-Step leading to the gate of the Tianmen. Finish your trip in Zhangjiajie and transfer to Fenghuang. You may relax and enjoy yourself in the bars of Fenghuang in the evening after checking into your own prearranged hotel.Day 5: Fenghuang City Tour - Zhangjiajie Airport Your guide will take you to visit the old Fenghuang, located in XiangXi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. Majority of the city's population is comprised of Miao and Tujia minorities. The Old Fenghuang is known as the “most beautiful small town in China.” It is famous for being enveloped by surrounding mountains, rivers, and ancient primitive architectures. drive back to Zhangjiajie airport please book the first 2 nights hotel in wulingyuan area, book the 3rd night in zhangjiajie ciyt . book the 4th nigh tin fenguang city .
Private Transfer From Guilin To Fenghuang and stops at Hongjiang
Our driver will meet you at any places of the Guilin area at 9:00am or any time before 15:00pm, like the Longji terraces or Guilin city center or Yangshuo. Guilin is 400KM away from Fenghuang, The journey takes 6-7 hours by private car, because we also need to stop at the Hongjiang old town, If we don't stops at Hongjiang, just take a 5 hours. The Hongjiang Ancient Town,42km away from Huaihua City,which was used to be a commercial and cultural center in Southwest in the Ming and Qing Dynasty. The Ancient Escort Office,the old Hefeng Bothol,Garrison Head’s Office are your must-see in Hongjiang Town. After the visit, we can have a simple lunch, like the rice noodles at Hongjiang area then ahead to Fenghuang old town, from Hongjiang to Fenghuang need 2hrs driving and arrival in Fenghuang around 16:30.
Private Transfer From Fenghuang to Guilin and stops at Hongjiang
Our driver will meet you at any places of the Fenghuang area at 9:00am or any time before 15:00pm, Guilin is 400KM away from Fenghuang, The journey takes 6-7 hours by private car, because we also need to stop at the Hongjiang old town, If we don't stops at Hongjiang, just take a 5 hours. The Hongjiang Ancient Town,42km away from Huaihua City,which was used to be a commercial and cultural center in Southwest in the Ming and Qing Dynasty. The Ancient Escort Office,the old Hefeng Bothol,Garrison Head’s Office are your must-see in Hongjiang Town. After the visit, we can have a simple lunch, like the rice noodles at Hongjiang area then ahead to Guilin area, from Hongjiang to Guilin need 3hrs driving and arrival in Guilin/Yangshuo around 16:30.
Private Transfer From Zhangjiajie to Fenghuang OR vice versa
Zhangjiajie has flights to major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an, Guangzhou, Guilin, and Chongqing. Feel free to ask us for transportation advice. You can extend it a day to see "the most beautiful town in China" —Fenghuang Ancient Town. If your time is limited, shortening by a day can also be arranged. Fenghuang, praised as "the most beautiful town in China", is a small county town renowned for its natural beauty, rich history, colorful ethnic customs, and photogenic night scenery. It is well worth a night's stay to combine it with your trip to Zhangjiajie. Itinerary: 9:30: Our driver will meet you at Zhangjiajie/Wulingyuan area hotel lobby or the Zhangjia train station/airport or you let us know what time is convenient for you. 9:30--13:30: Transfer from Zhangjiajie to Fenghuang via the highway.
Private Transfer From Fenghuang to Guilin and stops at Chengyang Dong Village
Our driver will meet you at any places of the Fenghuang area at 9:00am or any time before 15:00pm, Guilin is 400KM away from Fenghuang, The journey takes 6-7 hours by private car, because we also need to stop at the Chengyang Dong village , If we don't stops at Chengyang Dong village just take a 5 hours. Chengyang is a cluster of eight villages in a small river valley, in hilly country about five hours northwest of Guilin. It is about 18 kilometers north of Sanjiang on the Linxi River. The township is a farming community with tea plantations in the hills and fields next to the river. The villages are clusters of wooden structures, and the whole view is idyllic. Chengyang has a covered bridge, the Chengyang Wind and Rain Bridge, over the river. The bridge is built on five thick pillars, and atop each pillar are multi-story wooden structures with layered roofs. It is unusual architecture. Perhaps the heavy layered roofs are meant to weigh the bridge down to the pillar foundations. There are about 100 traditional covered bridges like this in the area, but this is a big one. The big intricately covered bridges don’t seem so necessary for shelter, since the weather is generally mild. The Chengyang area is great hiking country, so the place is a great area for getting out and exploring a picturesque farming community with a unique culture. After the visit, we can have a simple lunch, like the rice noodles at Chengyang area then ahead to Guilin area, from Chengyang to Guilin area need 2hrs driving and arrival in Guilin/Yangshuo around 16:30.