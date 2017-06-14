5 Days Private Tour Combo Package of Zhangjiajie With Fenghuang Old Town

Day 1: Arriving ZhangjiajieYour private guide will meet and greet you at the airport or train station. It takes approximately 15 minutes to transfer to your own prearranges hotel in Zhangjiajie Wulingyuan area. Day 2: Bailong Evlevator - Yuanjiajie - Tianzi Mountain Your guide will take you to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park where you will take the green bus of the park to Bailong Elevator Station, and then ascend to Yuanjiajie Mountain by the Bailong Elevator, a glass elevator built onto the cliff of the mountain. On the summit, you will take an 2.5 hours hike to discover the Pillar of the Southern sky that inspired the famous "Hallelujah Mountains" in the Blockbuster movie, Avatar. Later, proceed to the Platform of Forgetfulness to enjoy the views of nearby peaks, and then walk across the NO. 1 Bridge Under the Heaven. Lunch will be left for your own arrangement at your own expense. Next, take a green bus to Tianzi Mountain to explore "Imperial Brush," "Xihai Stone Forest," and "Fairy Lady Presents Flowers." Day 3: Golden whip stream - Huangshizhai Proceed to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park again to explore the Golden Whip Stream that will bring you into Pandora's wonderland of the movie, Avatar. You will have a leisure hike for about 2.5 hours along the stream. Relax yourself with the beautiful mountains, fresh air, and clear water. Later, you guide will take you for a cable car ride up the mountain to pay a visit to Huangshi Village, which is 3,543 feet (1,080 meter) above the sea level. It is the biggest sightseeing platform to view the spectacular scenery in Zhangjiajie national park.Day 4: Tianmen Mountain - Transfer (approx. 4-hour) to Fenghuang Check out of your own prearranged Zhangjiajie hotel this morning and proceed to take Tianmen Mountain Cable Car, the world’s longest cable car, to the top of Tianmen Mountain which is the highest mountain in Zhangjiajie City. Experience thrilling Skywalk that is made of glass and see the 99-Turn Road as well as 999-Step leading to the gate of the Tianmen. Finish your trip in Zhangjiajie and transfer to Fenghuang. You may relax and enjoy yourself in the bars of Fenghuang in the evening after checking into your own prearranged hotel.Day 5: Fenghuang City Tour - Zhangjiajie Airport Your guide will take you to visit the old Fenghuang, located in XiangXi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. Majority of the city's population is comprised of Miao and Tujia minorities. The Old Fenghuang is known as the “most beautiful small town in China.” It is famous for being enveloped by surrounding mountains, rivers, and ancient primitive architectures. drive back to Zhangjiajie airport please book the first 2 nights hotel in wulingyuan area, book the 3rd night in zhangjiajie ciyt . book the 4th nigh tin fenguang city .