Wedged into Hubei's southwestern border region is a picturesque tableau of crumpled green mountains and terraced tea fields, as well as the occasional giant cliff face that's high enough to catch a rock climber's eye. Seat of the Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Enshi is a low-key town whose main claim to fame is the Grand Canyon. OK, not that Grand Canyon, but instead a swath of impressive cliffs that tower over some lovely countryside below.

While the area can't compare to the grander landscapes of Zhangjiajie or Shennongjia, it's still beautiful, and the location along a main rail line makes for a convenient summer getaway for those in the sweltering cities of Chongqing and Wuhan.