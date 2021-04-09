Encompassing sheer limestone cliffs and a series of waterfalls cascading down the side of a narrow river gorge, Enshi has some marvellous scenery. It's…
Enshi
Wedged into Hubei's southwestern border region is a picturesque tableau of crumpled green mountains and terraced tea fields, as well as the occasional giant cliff face that's high enough to catch a rock climber's eye. Seat of the Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Enshi is a low-key town whose main claim to fame is the Grand Canyon. OK, not that Grand Canyon, but instead a swath of impressive cliffs that tower over some lovely countryside below.
While the area can't compare to the grander landscapes of Zhangjiajie or Shennongjia, it's still beautiful, and the location along a main rail line makes for a convenient summer getaway for those in the sweltering cities of Chongqing and Wuhan.
Enshi Grand Canyon
Encompassing sheer limestone cliffs and a series of waterfalls cascading down the side of a narrow river gorge, Enshi has some marvellous scenery. It's…
Nǚ'ér Chéng
This Tujia-focused outdoor mall-like area is Enshi's favourite option for nightlife. Local song-and-dance performances (featuring the usual communist…
Tǔsī Chéng
This re-created fortified Tujia town is essentially just a walk in a pleasant park combined with a few examples of recently built Tujia architecture. The…