Wan Chai is Hong Kong distilled: a towering, tireless showcase of the old and new, arts and folk traditions, people upon people, and a god of cookery. To its west, Admiralty is home to government headquarters and mind-blowing hill and sea views, and offers quality over quantity for your shopping, dining and lodging needs. In the shopping mecca of Causeway Bay, traffic, malls and restaurants jockey for space with a racecourse and a cemetery, while at its periphery, East greets West in pockets of tranquillity.