Wan Chai & Northeast Hong Kong Island
Wan Chai is Hong Kong distilled: a towering, tireless showcase of the old and new, arts and folk traditions, people upon people, and a god of cookery. To its west, Admiralty is home to government headquarters and mind-blowing hill and sea views, and offers quality over quantity for your shopping, dining and lodging needs. In the shopping mecca of Causeway Bay, traffic, malls and restaurants jockey for space with a racecourse and a cemetery, while at its periphery, East greets West in pockets of tranquillity.
Blue House Cluster
A rare heritage protection success story, the 1920s Blue House is one of Hong Kong's last surviving wooden tenement buildings. The graceful, four-storey…
Pak Tai Temple
A short stroll up Stone Nullah Lane takes you to a majestic Taoist temple built in 1863 to honour a god of the sea, Pak Tai. The temple, the largest on…
Chun Yeung Street Market
Hop on a tram bound for North Point, and past Fortress Hill you’ll turn into a narrow street teeming with market stalls and old tenement buildings. This…
Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defence
Housed in a coastal fort (c 1887) that guarded the eastern sea entrance into Hong Kong harbour (via the narrow Lei Yue Mun Channel), this excellent museum…
Asia Society Hong Kong Centre
Hong Kong's Asia Society moved to these fabulous new digs in 2012, enclosing an art gallery, theatre, restaurant and gift shop all open to the public. The…
Hong Kong Park
A hillside oasis squeezed between Central and Admiralty, Hong Kong Park was built in 1991 over part of the former Victoria Barracks. Terraced landscaping…
Tin Hau Temple
Hong Kong Island’s most famous Tin Hau (Goddess of the Sea) temple has lent its name to an entire neighbourhood, a metro station and a street. It has been…
Victoria Park
Built on land reclaimed from the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, Victoria Park is the biggest patch of public greenery on Hong Kong Island. The best time to…
Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre
This enormous waterfront expo centre, a leading venue for large trade fairs and conventions including Art Basel Hong Kong, was built in 1988…
