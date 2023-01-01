Local Instagrammers and wedding photographers know all about Sai Wan Swimming Shed, a dreamy spot below Mt Davis where old-school Hong Kongers come for bracing sea dips with hazy views of Hong Kong's toothsome skyline in the distance. There used to be a series of swimming sheds along the waterfront but this is the only surviving one. It's charming and rickety, with a couple of wooden platforms, mini shrines, makeshift showers and a walkway disappearing into the sea.

To get here take bus 1, which runs through Sheung Wan, Sai Ying Pun and Kennedy Town, and alight at the Caritas Jockey Club stop on Victoria Rd. The steps leading down to the swimming shed are a couple of minutes' walk east along Victoria Rd.

Note that although there are showers here and locals do use the swimming shed, the signs in Chinese warn visitors of the dangers of swimming here. Enter the water at your own risk.