᠎Sai Ying Pun Community Complex

A modern high-rise imposed on Victorian remains make up this complex that's fondly nicknamed the High Street Haunted House. The grey stone facade and arched verandah, both heritage structures (c 1892), were part of a nurses’ dormitory, then a mental asylum and an execution hall during the Japanese Occupation. Rumours of men bursting into flames, women wailing and decapitated spirits spread in the 20 years the building was abandoned. It now houses fancy apartments and only the foyer is open to the public.