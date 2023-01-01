University Museum & Art Gallery

The University of Hong Kong Museum & Art Gallery houses collections of ceramics and bronzes spanning 5000 years, including exquisite blue-and-white Ming porcelain; early Qing dynasty furniture; and almost 1000 fascinating small Nestorian (Church of the East) crosses from the Yuan dynasty, the largest such collection in the world. It also hosts temporary exhibitions from around the world, covering everything from Italian Medici sculpture to photojournalism in Mongolia.

The museum is to the east of the university’s main building and opposite the start of Hing Hon Rd.