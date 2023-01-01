University of Hong Kong

Established in 1911, HKU is the oldest university in Hong Kong. The Edwardian-style Main Building, with its pastel-pink edifice, colonnaded verandahs and red-brick core, dates to 1912 and is a declared monument. Several other early 20th-century buildings on the campus, including the domed Hung Hing Ying (1919), opposite the main entrance, and Tang Chi Ngong Buildings (1929), are also protected.

The University Museum & Art Gallery is downhill to the east of the university’s main building, opposite the start of Hing Hon Rd.