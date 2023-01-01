The anvil-shaped Peak Tower makes arguably the best grandstand for views of the city and harbour. The lower levels are unabashedly designed to draw you into spending money: fancy shops, souvenir stands, juice bars, ice cream parlours and restaurants will all try to lure you on your way up to Level 5, where you'll find the 360-degree Sky Terrace – the highest viewing platform in Hong Kong. If you want to see it, buy the combined Peak Tram Sky Pass ticket (adult/child return HK$99/47).