Madame Tussauds

Most people go to the Peak for the views or the thrill of ascending Hong Kong's highest point on the Peak Tram. But there are some other lures, including this attraction in the Peak Tower, with eerie wax likenesses of international stars as well as local celebrities such as Jackie Chan, Andy Lau, Michelle Yeoh, Aaron Kwok and Cecilia Cheung. There are lots of packages available. You'll save around 20% if you buy tickets online in advance, or combined with a Peak Tram ticket.