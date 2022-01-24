Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…
Lantau
The sheer size of Lantau, Hong Kong's largest island, makes for days of exploration. The north tip of the island, home to the airport, Disneyland and the high-rise Tung Chung residential and shopping complex, is highly developed. But much of the rest of Lantau is still entirely rural. Here you'll find traditional fishing villages, empty beaches and a mountainous interior crisscrossed with quad-burning hiking trails.
Most visitors come to Lantau to visit Mickey or see the justly famous "Big Buddha" statue, but be sure you get beyond the north side for a taste of a laid-back island where cows graze in the middle of the road, school kids gather seaweed with their grandparents in the shallow bays, and the odd pangolin is said to still roam the forested hillsides.
The most inhabited town, Tung Chung, is on the northern coast, while Mui Wo, the second-largest settlement, is on the eastern coast. The airport, in Chek Lap Kok, is directly north of Tung Chung.
Explore Lantau
- PPo Lin Monastery & Big Buddha
Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…
- Tai O
On weekends, droves of visitors trek to the far-flung west coast of Lantau to see a fascinating way of life. Here in Tai O, historical home to the Tanka…
- SStilt Houses
Tai O's remaining stilt houses stand over the waterway, scrunched up against each other for support. Some have ladders descending to boats, the vehicle of…
- TTai O Kwan Tai Temple
Tai O's oldest temple, raised in the 15th century (Ming dynasty), is dedicated to Kwan Tai, a deified general known as the God of War. It was renovated in…
- SShui Hau Beach
Lantau's largest stretch of mudflat, Shui Hau Beach, is lovely, with rippled black sand mirroring the sky and mangroves teeming with crustaceans and clams…
- Hong Kong Disneyland
Disneyland serves as a rite of passage for the flocks of Asian tourists who come daily to steal a glimpse of one of America’s most famous cultural exports…
- TTrappist Monastery
Northeast of Mui Wo and south of Discovery Bay is the Roman Catholic Lady of Joy Abbey, better known as the Trappist Monastery. The Trappists gained a…
- FFan Lau
Only accessible on foot, Fan Lau (Divided Flow), a small peninsula on the southwestern tip of Lantau, has a couple of good beaches and the remains of Fan…
- DDiscovery Bay
With a fine stretch of sandy beach ringed by luxurious condominiums, ‘DB’ is a dormitory suburb on Lantau’s northeastern coast for professionals who…
