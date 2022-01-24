The sheer size of Lantau, Hong Kong's largest island, makes for days of exploration. The north tip of the island, home to the airport, Disneyland and the high-rise Tung Chung residential and shopping complex, is highly developed. But much of the rest of Lantau is still entirely rural. Here you'll find traditional fishing villages, empty beaches and a mountainous interior crisscrossed with quad-burning hiking trails.

Most visitors come to Lantau to visit Mickey or see the justly famous "Big Buddha" statue, but be sure you get beyond the north side for a taste of a laid-back island where cows graze in the middle of the road, school kids gather seaweed with their grandparents in the shallow bays, and the odd pangolin is said to still roam the forested hillsides.

The most inhabited town, Tung Chung, is on the northern coast, while Mui Wo, the second-largest settlement, is on the eastern coast. The airport, in Chek Lap Kok, is directly north of Tung Chung.