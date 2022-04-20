Lamma, Hong Kong's laid-back "hippie island," is easily recognizable at a distance by the three coal chimneys crowning its hilly skyline. The chimneys stand out so much because Lamma, home to 6000 or so, is otherwise devoid of high-rise development. Here it's all about lush forests, hidden beaches and chilled-out villages connected by pedestrian paths. You won't see any cars here, but be prepared for spotting the odd snake.

There are two main settlements on the island: Yung Shue Wan to the northwest and Sok Kwu Wan on the east coast of the island. Most visitors arrive in Yung Shue Wan, a counterculture haven popular with expats.