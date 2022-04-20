Lamma

Lamma, Hong Kong's laid-back "hippie island," is easily recognizable at a distance by the three coal chimneys crowning its hilly skyline. The chimneys stand out so much because Lamma, home to 6000 or so, is otherwise devoid of high-rise development. Here it's all about lush forests, hidden beaches and chilled-out villages connected by pedestrian paths. You won't see any cars here, but be prepared for spotting the odd snake.

There are two main settlements on the island: Yung Shue Wan to the northwest and Sok Kwu Wan on the east coast of the island. Most visitors arrive in Yung Shue Wan, a counterculture haven popular with expats.

Explore Lamma

  • T

    Tin Hau Temple

    This temple has wooden plaques from the Qing dynasty, which means it should be over 100 years old. Its appearance, however, originates from a 1960s…

  • Y

    Yung Shue Wan

    Yung Shue Wan (Banyan Tree Bay), with some 6000 inhabitants, may be close to the largest settlement on the island, but it remains a small village with…

  • H

    Hung Shing Yeh Wan

    A 25-minute walk southeast (1.7km) from the Yung Shue Wan ferry pier, Hung Shing Yeh beach is the most popular beach on Lamma. Arrive early in the morning…

  • H

    Herboland

    Nestled in the leafy fringes of Hung Shing Yeh beach is Herboland, the first organic herb farm in the territory. Stroll past fragrant bushes of rosemary…

  • T

    Tung O Wan

    Long coveted by developers as a prime location for new condos and marina facilities, unspoiled Tung O Wan is still holding out against the might of the…

  • S

    Sok Kwu Wan

    Though still a small settlement (population 500), Lamma's secondary village of Sok Kwu Wan supports at least a dozen waterfront seafood restaurants…

  • L

    Lo So Shing

    Lo So Shing beach is the most beautiful stretch of sand on Lamma, a small gold crescent fringed by thickly forested hills. Since reaching it requires some…

  • L

    Lamma Fisherfolk’s Village

    This 2000-sq-metre floating museum and theme park on a raft showcases the fishing culture and history of the traditional fishery industry in Hong Kong…

  • S

    Sham Wan

    Sham Wan is a beautiful bay in the south of the island that can be reached from Tung O Wan by clambering over the hills. A trail on the left about 200m up…

