Yuen Long
Yuen Long is an important transport hub and a gateway to the Mai Po Marshes and the nearby walled villages.
Bring your binoculars and set off early for Mai Po. Morning hours are the best time to go birdwatching. If you didn’t manage to book a guided tour to Mai Po, Hong Kong Wetland Park is a more than worthy substitute. When done, head back to town and have lunch in Dai Wing Wah, known for its walled village dishes. In the afternoon you can visit the fortified hamlets in Kat Hing Wai and Shui Tau Tsuen, or better still, spend some hours sightseeing on the Ping Shan Heritage Trail. If you're not too tired after that, watching the sunset in Pak Nai at the westernmost edge of Hong Kong is an unforgettable experience. A seafood dinner in Lau Fau Shan is the best way to end the day.
Explore Yuen Long
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Yuen Long.
See
Hong Kong Wetland Park
This 60-hectare ecological park is a window on the wetland ecosystems of the northwest New Territories. The natural trails, bird hides and viewing…
See
Ping Shan Heritage Trail
Hong Kong's first-ever heritage trail features historic buildings belonging to the Tangs, the first and the most powerful of the 'Five Clans'. Highlights…
See
Mai Po Nature Reserve
The 270-hectare nature reserve includes the Mai Po Visitor Centre at the northeastern end, where you must register; the Mai Po Education Centre to the…
See
Tang Clan Ancestral Hall
The sense of dignified grandiosity is unmistakable at Hong Kong's most magnificent ancestral hall (c 1273). The spaces and ornaments are larger than life,…
See
Tang Ching Lok Ancestral Hall
A finely decorated 15th-century structure in the southwest corner of Shui Mei Village, Tang Ching Lok Ancestral Hall is a gathering point for descendants…
See
Pak Nai
Literally ‘white mud’, Pak Nai is one of the best places to see the sunset in Hong Kong. This 6km stretch of coastline is dotted with mangroves, fish…
See
Shui Tau Tsuen
This 17th-century village founded by the powerful Tangs is a 15-minute walk north of Kam Tin Rd. It's famous for its prow-shaped roofs decorated with…
See
Kat Hing Wai
This tiny village is 500 years old and was walled during the early years of the Ming dynasty (1368–1644). It contains just one main street, off which a…
See
Lau Fau Shan
Towards the northwestern edge of Hong Kong waters is Lau Fau Shan, a rural fishing village that hosts the only oyster farm in the territory. Today most…
