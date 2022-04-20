Yuen Long is an important transport hub and a gateway to the Mai Po Marshes and the nearby walled villages.

Bring your binoculars and set off early for Mai Po. Morning hours are the best time to go birdwatching. If you didn’t manage to book a guided tour to Mai Po, Hong Kong Wetland Park is a more than worthy substitute. When done, head back to town and have lunch in Dai Wing Wah, known for its walled village dishes. In the afternoon you can visit the fortified hamlets in Kat Hing Wai and Shui Tau Tsuen, or better still, spend some hours sightseeing on the Ping Shan Heritage Trail. If you're not too tired after that, watching the sunset in Pak Nai at the westernmost edge of Hong Kong is an unforgettable experience. A seafood dinner in Lau Fau Shan is the best way to end the day.