Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island

The southern district is not only a showcase of history – Pok Fu Lam has the island's last surviving village alongside vestiges of a Victorian dairy – but Aberdeen and Ap Lei Chau are also the homes of Hong Kong's fisherfolk, and as such, offer wonderful seafood and boat rides. In addition, Ap Lei Chau has great shopping, and Wong Chuk Hang, contemporary art. The south is also Hong Kong Island's backyard playground, from beaches and seaside dining, to a waterfront bazaar and an amusement park.

Explore Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island

  • Aberdeen Promenade

    Tree-lined Aberdeen Promenade runs from west to east on Aberdeen Praya Rd across the water from Ap Lei Chau. On its western end is sprawling Aberdeen…

  • Y

    Young Master Brewery

    Young Master Ales has moved to a new street-level location in Wong Chuk Hang. Merchandise is sold in the front, while at the back, the brewing system,…

  • S

    Stanley

    This crowd-pleaser is best visited on weekdays. Stanley Market is a maze of alleyways that has bargain clothing (haggling is a must!), while Stanley Main…

  • Ocean Park

    Despite the crowd-pulling powers of Disneyland on Lantau, Ocean Park remains the most popular theme park in Hong Kong. Constant expansion, new rides and…

  • W

    Waterfall Bay Park

    The cascade and the bay here are serene and quite lovely. Barges and fishing junks streak the waters; Lamma is surprisingly near; figurines of gods – both…

  • S

    St Stephen’s College Heritage Trail

    WWII history buffs can visit the beautiful campus of St Stephen’s College, which sits right next to Stanley Military Cemetery. Founded in 1903, the school…

  • B

    Béthanie

    Perched on hilly Pok Fu Lam, a college and residential area northwest of Aberdeen, this beautiful restoration is a highlight in this part of town. The…

  • O

    Old Aberdeen Police Station

    Warehouse Teenage Club (蒲窩青少年中心) occupies this charming red-brick building that used to be the Aberdeen Police Station. Built in 1891 on a hill rising on…

  • H

    Hung Shing Temple

    Renovated many times since it was built in 1773 by local fishermen, Ap Lei Chau's major temple is dedicated to Hung Shing, the protector of seafarers. Its…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island.

  • See

    Aberdeen Promenade

    Tree-lined Aberdeen Promenade runs from west to east on Aberdeen Praya Rd across the water from Ap Lei Chau. On its western end is sprawling Aberdeen…

  • See

    Young Master Brewery

    Young Master Ales has moved to a new street-level location in Wong Chuk Hang. Merchandise is sold in the front, while at the back, the brewing system,…

  • See

    Stanley

    This crowd-pleaser is best visited on weekdays. Stanley Market is a maze of alleyways that has bargain clothing (haggling is a must!), while Stanley Main…

  • See

    Ocean Park

    Despite the crowd-pulling powers of Disneyland on Lantau, Ocean Park remains the most popular theme park in Hong Kong. Constant expansion, new rides and…

  • See

    Waterfall Bay Park

    The cascade and the bay here are serene and quite lovely. Barges and fishing junks streak the waters; Lamma is surprisingly near; figurines of gods – both…

  • See

    St Stephen’s College Heritage Trail

    WWII history buffs can visit the beautiful campus of St Stephen’s College, which sits right next to Stanley Military Cemetery. Founded in 1903, the school…

  • See

    Béthanie

    Perched on hilly Pok Fu Lam, a college and residential area northwest of Aberdeen, this beautiful restoration is a highlight in this part of town. The…

  • See

    Old Aberdeen Police Station

    Warehouse Teenage Club (蒲窩青少年中心) occupies this charming red-brick building that used to be the Aberdeen Police Station. Built in 1891 on a hill rising on…

  • See

    Hung Shing Temple

    Renovated many times since it was built in 1773 by local fishermen, Ap Lei Chau's major temple is dedicated to Hung Shing, the protector of seafarers. Its…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.