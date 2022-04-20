Tree-lined Aberdeen Promenade runs from west to east on Aberdeen Praya Rd across the water from Ap Lei Chau. On its western end is sprawling Aberdeen…
Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island
The southern district is not only a showcase of history – Pok Fu Lam has the island's last surviving village alongside vestiges of a Victorian dairy – but Aberdeen and Ap Lei Chau are also the homes of Hong Kong's fisherfolk, and as such, offer wonderful seafood and boat rides. In addition, Ap Lei Chau has great shopping, and Wong Chuk Hang, contemporary art. The south is also Hong Kong Island's backyard playground, from beaches and seaside dining, to a waterfront bazaar and an amusement park.
Explore Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island
- Aberdeen Promenade
- YYoung Master Brewery
Young Master Ales has moved to a new street-level location in Wong Chuk Hang. Merchandise is sold in the front, while at the back, the brewing system,…
- SStanley
This crowd-pleaser is best visited on weekdays. Stanley Market is a maze of alleyways that has bargain clothing (haggling is a must!), while Stanley Main…
- Ocean Park
Despite the crowd-pulling powers of Disneyland on Lantau, Ocean Park remains the most popular theme park in Hong Kong. Constant expansion, new rides and…
- WWaterfall Bay Park
The cascade and the bay here are serene and quite lovely. Barges and fishing junks streak the waters; Lamma is surprisingly near; figurines of gods – both…
- SSt Stephen’s College Heritage Trail
WWII history buffs can visit the beautiful campus of St Stephen’s College, which sits right next to Stanley Military Cemetery. Founded in 1903, the school…
- BBéthanie
Perched on hilly Pok Fu Lam, a college and residential area northwest of Aberdeen, this beautiful restoration is a highlight in this part of town. The…
- OOld Aberdeen Police Station
Warehouse Teenage Club (蒲窩青少年中心) occupies this charming red-brick building that used to be the Aberdeen Police Station. Built in 1891 on a hill rising on…
- HHung Shing Temple
Renovated many times since it was built in 1773 by local fishermen, Ap Lei Chau's major temple is dedicated to Hung Shing, the protector of seafarers. Its…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island.
See
Aberdeen Promenade
See
Young Master Brewery
See
Stanley
See
Ocean Park
See
Waterfall Bay Park
See
St Stephen’s College Heritage Trail
See
Béthanie
See
Old Aberdeen Police Station
See
Hung Shing Temple
