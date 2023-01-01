This wacky film studio is where famed Chinese movies like Red Sorghum and many Hong Kong classics by Stephen Chow, Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung and Tsui Hark were shot. If you're a Chinese-language film buff, you may recognise some of the sets. But even if you're not, it’s fun to explore the fake villages, fortresses and other recreations of China's windswept, deserty 'Wild West', but be prepared to jostle with domestic tourists for good pictures.

To get here, take bus 303 (¥5) or any buses with the words Western Film Studios (西部影城) from Yinchuan Train Station.