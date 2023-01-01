Haibao Pagoda

This fantastically well-preserved pagoda in the north of town is a beauty. Its cross-shaped (from above), straight-edged and tapering form was exquisitely built. The pagoda was damaged during the 2008 Sìchuan earthquake, so sadly can no longer be climbed. Also known as North Pagoda (北塔, Běitǎ), the structure was possibly originally built in the 5th century, before being toppled by an earthquake in 1739. It was then rebuilt in its current form in 1771.

There's a temple before the pagoda and to the south lie the waters and willow trees of South Lake. Take bus 29 from the Drum Tower, then enter by the east gate which will take you to the pagoda (and the lovely lakeside park it is located in).