Yinchuan Museum of Contemporary Art

Located in a white, fashionably fluid-lined building between the Yellow River and paddy fields is Yinchuan MOCA, the premier museum for contemporary art in northwestern China. It's also the site of the Yinchuan Biennale. Art lovers from Beijing and Shanghai are known to make trips here just for the high-quality exhibitions, particularly the ones on Islamic contemporary art.

Recent exhibits have included well-curated paintings from the late Qing period by artists such as George Chinnery and Lamqua. The works, destined for the European market, feature western painting styles and Chinese subjects.

English guided tours (¥300 per person) are available by booking at least two days in advance.

The museum is very close to Yinchuan airport, but some distance away from the city centre. From the airport, catch buses 21 (seven minutes) and 10 (29 minutes). From downtown, bus 601 departs from Yinchuan Bus Station for the museum at 10am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and returns at 4pm.