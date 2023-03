Climb the 11 storeys of steep, narrow stairs of this brick pagoda topped with a green spire for 360-degree views of Yinchuan. The octagonal pagoda is also known as Xītǎ (西塔, West Pagoda) and dates back almost 1000 years to the Western Xia dynasty, though it has been rebuilt several times since, especially after it toppled during the great Ningxia earthquake of 1738; the current pagoda dates to 1820. Buses 9, 10, 24 and 25 all reach the temple.