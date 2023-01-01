Ningxia Museum

This cavernous museum contains an extensive collection of rock art and Silk Road artefacts. The highlights are relics from the imperial tombs of the Xixia empire, including fascinating representations of the Kalaviṅka, a Buddhist mythical creature with a human head and a bird's torso; it's a common feature in Tangut art and one that graces the facade and cornices of the museum building. This museum gives great context to the history of Ningxia, especially pertaining to Xixia and Silk Road culture.

The gallery on Hui culture has been closed indefinitely. Bus 102 from the southern bus terminal passes nearby. Get off at Renmin Guangchang (人民广场) square.