Anyuan Temple

A copy of the former Gurza Temple on Xinjiang's western border, this rarely visited complex dates back to 1764, built to commemorate the Qianlong emperor's annexation of the region around Tiān Shān. Only the three-storey main hall remains, which contains 200-year-old murals and a large, dust-covered statue of Green Tara. Entrance includes admission to the Pule Temple and Hammer Rock (磬锤峰; Qìngchuí Fēng).

Bus 10 (¥1) from the Mountain Villa Hotel will drop you at Anyuan Miao bus stop, near the approach road to Hammer Rock.