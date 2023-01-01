Pule Temple

This peaceful temple was built in 1776 for the visits of minority envoys from the west (Kazakhs and Uyghurs among them). At the rear of the temple is the unusual Round Pavilion, modelled on the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven Park. Inside is an enormous wooden mandala – a geometric representation of the Buddhist universe.

Admission also includes entry to Hammer Rock (磬锤峰; Qìngchuí Fēng) and Anyuan Temple. It’s a 60-minute walk to the club-shaped rock, which is visible for miles around and said to resemble a kind of musical hammer. It's a pleasant hike offering commanding views of the area. If you don't fancy walking, there's also a chairlift.

Bus 10 (¥1) from the Mountain Villa Hotel will drop you at Anyuan Miao (安远庙) bus stop, near the approach road to Hammer Rock.