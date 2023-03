This huge temple was built in honour of the sixth Panchen Lama, who stayed here in 1781. Incorporating Tibetan and Chinese architectural elements, it’s an imitation of the Panchen’s home monastery Tashilhunpo in Shigatse, Tibet. Note the eight huge, glinting dragons (each said to weigh over 1000kg) that adorn the roof of the main hall. The admission price includes entry to the neighbouring Putuozongcheng Temple.

Bus 118 (¥1) goes here from in front of Mountain Villa Hotel.