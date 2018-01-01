The Great wall goes across the border of three province

You set off from our hotel at 8:00 this morning, after about two hours and via the beautiful Jinhai Lake and Yangzhuang Reservoir, the Ming Great Wall rebuilt on the basis of the North Qi and piled up by stones, will come into our sight.(Dating back to 550AD, the North Qi Great Wall has a history of more than 1460 years and stretches mainly from the areas under the administration of Hebei, Inner Mongolia and Shanxi provinces. The North Qi Great Wall is seldom seen nowadays. Some sections fortunately remain in its original appearance because they have been rebuilt as the basis of some parts of Ming Great Wall. )Because the wall isn’t in good condition and has not been rebuilt yet, you will have to walk on a path along the wall where you can also feel its turbulent history. Long stand the Great wall through fierce battles over the Chinese history. Along the two sides of the Wall are fruit frees, blooming in spring, luxuriant in summer and fruitful in autumn… The views feature themselves quite differently in the four seasons.After climbing up a mountain path for about 10 minutes, you are beside the original Wall which has been standing for over thousand years. You can touch its skin of wall and feel its soul and spirit. Some three or four hours later, you will reach the highest point of this section of wall - San Jie Bei - literally three boundary tablets. Then after 20 minutes’ walking, a small village in the mountains is approaching where you can try some traditional Chinese home-made delicacies. After lunch, you will return to downtown Beijing and say goodbye to our pleasant journey. This section of the Great Wall is specially appreciated by people who want to see the origin wall and avoid touristic sites.The hiking time is 3-4 hours.