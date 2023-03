Around 15km southeast of downtown Zhaoqing, Xiǎngǎng village, founded in the Ming dynasty, is a large and lively bāguà village, and has a market at its entrance. Its 16 ancestral halls, some opulent, open only on the first and 15th days of the lunar month. Board bus 308 (¥12, one hour) at Qiaoxi Bus Station in Zhaoqing to get here.