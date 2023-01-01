Seven Star Crags Park

The landscape of limestone hills, grottoes and willow-graced lakes in this massive, busy park is beautiful, so it’s a pity the authorities try so hard – the caves are illuminated like nightclubs and boat rides cost extra (¥15 to ¥60). The easiest way to navigate between sights is to use the battery-operated carts (¥15 to ¥30 per person). If you just want a quick jaunt, it's possible to walk around the lake without entering (or paying).

Boats (¥20, frequent) will take you across the lake to the park, or you can walk around the lake to the entrance in about 60 to 90 minutes.