At 700-year-old Líchá village, 21km southeast of Zhaoqing, houses, many with wok-handle roofs and bas-relief sculptures, radiate from a taichi (a symbol of yin and yang) on a central terrace, turning the village into a maze. Most residents have emigrated to Australia; only the elders remain. Bus 315 leaves for Líchá (¥12, 40 minutes, every 15 minutes) from behind Zhaoqing's Qiaoxi Bus Station.