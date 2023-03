This dignified temple is dedicated to the Father of Chinese Zen Buddhism, Master Huineng (六祖慧能), who was said to be fond of plum blossoms. Born in Zhaoqing during the Tang dynasty, Master Huineng planted plum trees all over the hillside during a sojourn here, and dug a well (look for the one with petals carved into its parapet) to irrigate them.

The temple’s plum trees bloom between winter and spring. A pedicab from downtown Zhaoqing costs ¥20.