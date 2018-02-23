2-Night Libo Scenic Area Trip from Hong Kong by Bullet Train

Libo located in the remote southeastern corner of the Guizhou province, on the border with Guangxi. It has listed into the list of multi-site "South China Karst" by UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2007. It belongs to Qianna Buyi national minority Miao national minority autonomous prefecture. This tour package includes 2-way bullet train tickets from Shenzhen North to Duyun and 2 night hotel accommodation plus breakfast. It's time to enjoy your holiday. Day 1: Hong Kong - Shenzhen - Duyun - Libo Zhangjiang Scenic Spot Pick you up from 100+ hotels in Hong Kong. Coach transfer to Shenzhen North Railway Station. Take 4-hour bullet train to Duyun. Please note that you need to change a train at Guangzhou South Railway Station. Clear instruction will be provided by your local operator in advance.After checking in your hotel, feel free to visit Zhangjiang Scenic Spot. Overnight in a hotel near by Zhangjiang Scenic Spot in Libo (90-minute drive from Duyun bullet train station).Day 2: Libo Zhangjiang Scenic Spot - Seven Small Arches (Xiaoqikong) - Large Seven-hole Bridge (Daqikong) (B) Enjoy your breakfast in the hotel, and visit Zhangjiang Scenic Spot's famous attraction sites, such as Xiaoqikong (Small Seven-hole Bridge) Scenic Zone, Daqikong (Large Seven-hole Bridge) Scenic Zone, Shuichun River Scenic Area and Zhangjiang River Scenic Area. The 12-kilometer-long Seven Small Arches (Xiaoqikong Scenic Zone) stands out as the most popular one, highly reputed as a life-size miniature garden. Visitors will marvel at the spectacular sights of the ancient stone bridge where the attraction got its name, a 68-layer waterfall. Laya Waterfall, Guibei Mountain, Yuanyang Lake, as well as the water forest. The water forest provides great views of bizarre plants growing in the water. Followed by a visit to Large Seven-hole Bridge (Daqikong), a wide array of waterfalls, streams, lakes, forests and fantastic caves.Overnight in a hotel near by Zhangjiang Scenic Spot in LiboDay 3: Libo - Shenzhen - Hong Kong (B)Feel free to explore Libo in the morning. There are many many beautiful places to see, and highly recommend Maolan National Nature Reserve, an amazingly beautiful karst forest rarely seen in the subtropical zone along the same latitude, features wild karst forests interwoven with beautiful waterscapes and striking valleys and mountains. Later today you will take a taxi to Duyun Bullet Train Station. Take another 4 hours train back to Shenzhen. (You will receive the back train ticket on Day 1). When you arrive at Shenzhen bullet train station, take Metro Line 4 to Futian Staion. Then you will walk through the Futian Check Point, take MTR from Lok Ma Chau station back to Hong Kong.