Welcome to Shēnzhèn
It's worth remembering if you're planning a day trip from Hong Kong, you'll still need a mainland Chinese visa to enter Shēnzhèn.
Top experiences in Shēnzhèn
Shēnzhèn activities
Shenzhen Sightseeing and Shopping Tour from Hong Kong
On your full-day tour, you guide picks you up from your Hong Kong hotel and takes you to the railway station where you’ll board a train for the 1-hour journey into Shenzhen.The tour starts in Shenzhen with a visit to Lichi Park. This lively park is a popular place for the locals to gather for morning exercise. The tour will then makes its way to the Meridian View Centre, the observatory deck of Shun Hing Square, one of the highest buildings in Shenzhen. Get some great views of the city and bordering Hong Kong while enjoying some light refreshments.Head over to a Chinese Arts and Craft Center to view this riveting collection of sculptures originally buried in a mausoleum near Xi'an. The figures depicting the army of Emperor Qin, the first emperor of the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC), were buried with him to guard his empire in the afterlife, and some of them were shipped to Shenzhen for exhibition purposes. Also visit the display of jade products and a tea ceremony here.Enjoy a delicious Chinese lunch before starting your shopping extravaganza with free time to explore some of the 1,500 shops at the Lo Wu Commercial Shopping Mall. You’ll have 2.5 hours to browse throughout this five-story glass building. Find everything you've ever imagined including watches, handbags, shoes, electronics, clothes and much more!After your shopping spree, travel by first-class train back to Hong Kong with drop-off at your hotel.Please note: Your tour will not be confirmed unless you provide the following information at time of booking: Full Name as per passport Date of Birth Passport Number Passport Expiry Date Nationality Gender Hotel name while staying in Hong Kong Please make sure to send the copy of each passenger's passport which show the Full Name, Date of Birth and Passport number to complete the booking process.Click on View Additional Info for the hotel pickup list.
Shenzhen Tour from Hong Kong with Kowloon Hotel Pickup
Hotel pickup time is 07:00 to 07:30. Please be waiting in your hotel lobby at least 10-15 minutes prior to departure to meet your tour guide.HOUR BY HOUR SCHEDULE07:00 to 07:30 - Hotel pickup and coach transfer to Hung Hom railway station by a coach with English speaking tour guide07:30 to 08:30 - Take 1st class train from Hung Hom MTR station to Lo Wu MTR station, escorted by tour guide08:30 to 09:00 - Pass the check point of Hong Kong / Shenzhen by foot, meet your tour guide from Shenzhen Office. Your tour guide from Hong Kong will leave.09:00 to 12:00 - SHENZHEN MUSEUM OF HISTORY & FOLK CENTER12:30 to 13:30 - Lunch14:00 to 17:00 - SPLENDID CHINA & CHINA FOLK CULTURE VILLAGES18:00 to 18:30 - Say farewell to your tour guide in Shenzhen. Pass the check point of Hong Kong / Shenzhen by foot18:30 to 19:30 - Take 1st class train from Lo Wu MTR station to Hung Hom MTR station 19:30 to 20:00 - Back to hotel by taxi by yourselfHIGHLIGHTS SHENZHEN MUSEUM OF HISTORY & FOLK CENTERShenzhen Museum has more than 20,000 pieces of cultural relics, showing the civilization of China and historic materials about the development history of Shenzhen. Tour includes a visit to Shenzhen arts and craft center, where some of the World’s best hand-crafts products are made.SPLENDID CHINA & CHINA FOLK CULTURE VILLAGESChina Folk Culture Villages is the first large-scale cultural & scenic spot assembling folk arts, customs, folk villages. With area of 200 thousand square meters; It reflects the colorful Chinese culture in many respects.MEAL ARRANGEMENTYou can choose lunch from following options:Option 1: Dim Sum Lunch at Shangri-la HotelAfter visiting the Museum of History and Folk Center, we have specially arranged a traditional dim-sum lunch for your stomach at the famous Shang Palace Dimsum Restaurant in Shangri-La Hotel Luohu, Shenzhen.Option 2: Indian Lunch at a Local Authentic Indian RestaurantYou will have the option of enjoying a traditional Indian lunch at the Indian Restaurant which located in Shenzhen. The Indian food will give u a unique and unforgettable experience. (Indian vegetarian menu is also available; please advise us when the booking is made. Late request will not be entertained) Option 3: Halal lunchZhong Fa Yuan Muslim Restaurant has a history of 10 years and has been quite popular one among Muslim people in Shenzhen and overseas.
Private Full-Day Tour of Shenzhen from Hong Kong
Begin your private full-day tour by meeting your guide at the Hong Kong cruise terminal or the lobby of your centrally located hotel. You'll head straight to Lo Wu, the central suburb of Shenzhen, located in southern China. Travel between attractions by taxi and public transportation, or upgrade your tour with the convenience of a private vehicle and driver (including fuel) to maximize your time.Your guide will explain the history of the city while you learn facts and figures about its regional development and snap photos of panoramic city views. In the afternoon, travel to Overseas Chinese Town to purchase lunch (own expense). Look out at the Chinese Folk Culture Village and Window of the World theme park from the monorail. Other noteworthy sights include the highest observation point in the city, the bustling streets of Dong-Men, and the Lo-Wu shopping district where you'll find bargains. Perhaps visit a middle-class suburb to see how the locals live and gain an understanding of daily life. Your guide will offer recommendations for a customizable itinerary.Conclude with the return to Hong Kong and drop-off at your hotel or the cruise port.
Shenzhen Metropolis One Day Tour From Guangzhou
Pickup commences at about 8:30am from your hotel and then you will proceed to Shenzhen for a visit to Splendid China & China Folk Culture Villages. After lunch, visit Mineral Museum and Luohu Shopping Paradise. Return to Guangzhou before 5pm (the duration is approximatelyt 8 hours). Shenzhen is a major city in Guangdong Province, China which is located immediately north of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. It currently also holds sub-provincial administrative status with jurisdiction slightly less than a province. Shenzhen's modern cityscape is the result of its vibrant economy made possible by rapid foreign investments since the institution of "reform and opening" policy and establishment of the Special Economic Zone in late 1979. Significant sums of finance have been invested into the SEZ by both Chinese citizens and foreign nationals. More than USD$30 billion in foreign investments have gone into both fully foreign-owned and foreign-sino joint ventures.Shenzhen is also a major financial center in southern China. The city is home to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange as well as the headquarters of numerous high-tech companies. Shenzhen ranks 19th in the 2016 edition of the Global Financial Centers Index published by the Z/Yen Group and Qatar Financial Center Authority. It also has one of the busiest container ports in the world. Splendid China Folk Village is a theme park including two areas (Splendid China Miniature Park and China Folk Culture Village) that reflects the history, culture, art, ancient architecture, customs and habits of various nationalities. It is one of the world's largest scenery parks in the amount of scenarios reproduced.Luohu shopping center is a five-story tall structure and sells a wide range of items including watches, handbags, clothes, shoes, audio-visual products, souvenirs, curtains, DVDs, etc. The mall also includes a number of restaurants and shops that offer services, such as massages and dental work, at very low prices.
Shenzhen OCT East Theme Park Ticket
Your paper voucher will be delivered to your hotel if you're staying in a main city in China the day before you plan to use it. Alternatively, book the option with transfers for hotel pickup and drop-off from your hotel. On the day you plan to go, make your own way to OCT East in Shenzhen. This big amusement park, located in Dameisha, Shenzhen is a national eco-tour demonstration zone and world-class holiday resort that incorporates two theme parks, Knight Valley and Tea Stream Valley. Once you enter, the first park you will arrive in is Knight Valley. Go to water park to experience fantastic water entertainment activities, including a u-shaped slide, a wave pool, and indoor drifting. If you prefer a quiet stroll outdoors, go over to the Rapids Forest, which has one of China’s largest coastal waterfalls. Seafield Village is another good spot for walking. It's an American-style town with a wine-culture theme where you can treat yourself with tasty food and wine (own expense). Next, head over to Tea Stream Valley. Wetland Garden is the first stop where you can enjoy the botanical garden and beautiful flower fields. Proceed to Interlaken Town, which was constructed in European style. In Ancient Tea Town, you may watch a tea ceremony performed by an elegant tea master, and immerse yourself in the beautiful scenery of tea fields and bamboo forest. At Tea Stream Valley, you can also watch a live show performed by about 150 actors. The show is about stories of Chinese tea culture (optional cost @ RMB250 per person).After you've explored OCT East (or when you're done for the day), make your own way back to your accommodations. If you have booked the option with transfers, you will meet your driver and return back to your hotel by private transfer.
2-Night Libo Scenic Area Trip from Hong Kong by Bullet Train
Libo located in the remote southeastern corner of the Guizhou province, on the border with Guangxi. It has listed into the list of multi-site "South China Karst" by UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2007. It belongs to Qianna Buyi national minority Miao national minority autonomous prefecture. This tour package includes 2-way bullet train tickets from Shenzhen North to Duyun and 2 night hotel accommodation plus breakfast. It's time to enjoy your holiday. Day 1: Hong Kong - Shenzhen - Duyun - Libo Zhangjiang Scenic Spot Pick you up from 100+ hotels in Hong Kong. Coach transfer to Shenzhen North Railway Station. Take 4-hour bullet train to Duyun. Please note that you need to change a train at Guangzhou South Railway Station. Clear instruction will be provided by your local operator in advance.After checking in your hotel, feel free to visit Zhangjiang Scenic Spot. Overnight in a hotel near by Zhangjiang Scenic Spot in Libo (90-minute drive from Duyun bullet train station).Day 2: Libo Zhangjiang Scenic Spot - Seven Small Arches (Xiaoqikong) - Large Seven-hole Bridge (Daqikong) (B) Enjoy your breakfast in the hotel, and visit Zhangjiang Scenic Spot's famous attraction sites, such as Xiaoqikong (Small Seven-hole Bridge) Scenic Zone, Daqikong (Large Seven-hole Bridge) Scenic Zone, Shuichun River Scenic Area and Zhangjiang River Scenic Area. The 12-kilometer-long Seven Small Arches (Xiaoqikong Scenic Zone) stands out as the most popular one, highly reputed as a life-size miniature garden. Visitors will marvel at the spectacular sights of the ancient stone bridge where the attraction got its name, a 68-layer waterfall. Laya Waterfall, Guibei Mountain, Yuanyang Lake, as well as the water forest. The water forest provides great views of bizarre plants growing in the water. Followed by a visit to Large Seven-hole Bridge (Daqikong), a wide array of waterfalls, streams, lakes, forests and fantastic caves.Overnight in a hotel near by Zhangjiang Scenic Spot in LiboDay 3: Libo - Shenzhen - Hong Kong (B)Feel free to explore Libo in the morning. There are many many beautiful places to see, and highly recommend Maolan National Nature Reserve, an amazingly beautiful karst forest rarely seen in the subtropical zone along the same latitude, features wild karst forests interwoven with beautiful waterscapes and striking valleys and mountains. Later today you will take a taxi to Duyun Bullet Train Station. Take another 4 hours train back to Shenzhen. (You will receive the back train ticket on Day 1). When you arrive at Shenzhen bullet train station, take Metro Line 4 to Futian Staion. Then you will walk through the Futian Check Point, take MTR from Lok Ma Chau station back to Hong Kong.