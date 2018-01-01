Kungfu Day Tour in Bruce Lee's Hometown of Foshan

Your English-speaking guide will meet you on the lobby of your hotel in Guangzhou city centre. Then you will drive to Foshan city by coach, which will take about an hour. First you will visit the Foshan Ancestral Temple, the first temple in Foshan, built in the second half of the 11th century and restored in 1372 following a fire. The temple itself is dedicated to the God of the North, Ruler of the Waters. For a long time after the founding of the temple, the building functioned as the venue for the gentry to discuss local affairs. Here you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy a Kungfu show and lion dancing. Then you’ll visit the Nanfeng Ancient Kiln, with a history of five hundred years. Originated in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644, this oven to cook pottery still works and you will the opportunity to try it. After that you’ll enjoy a traditional Cantonese cuisine lunch where the guide will explain some interesting details about this cuisine specific to the south of China. In the afternoon, you’ll be taken to visit the Foshan Folk Art Institute. The specialization at the Folk Art institute lies on local arts and crafts, such as paper cutting, porcelain, and other crafts. You’ll have a tour here that will last approximately one hour. Following your tour at the Foshan Folk Art Institute, we’ll enjoy Bruce Lee Ancestors’ House, a typical folk residence made of brick and wood in the Pearl River Delta. It’s a very humble house, and you’ll be able to see the simple living conditions. On the walls you’ll be able to read up about Bruce Lee and his life experience, as well as be able to look at lots of stills from his films. There is also a hall, a wooden stake and an incense burner table. The wooden stake is used for practicing Kungfu, and the incense burner is used to make sacrifices to Lee’s ancestors. Once this activity is finished, you’ll be taken back to your hotel in downtown Guangzhou or if you wish, Foshan’s city center.