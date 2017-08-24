Welcome to Fújiàn
Xiàmén is the star attraction to visitors, with its long seaside promenade and easy access to little Gǔlàng Yǔ, a hip island enclave just offshore. Many travellers also pass through the area en route to the Taiwanese island of Kinmen.
Away from the coast, the Unesco World Heritage-listed tǔlóu (roundhouses) rise out of the countryside and for generations have housed traditional Hakka and Fujianese communities. Further north, the hill station of Wǔyí Shān offers year-round hiking opportunities and a memorable river cruise on bamboo rafts.
Xiamen, Amoy Circular Road, Gulangyu, and South Putuo Temple
In the morning, you will be met and picked up from your hotel at about 9am. Your private guide will contact you in advance to confirm exact pickup time. Firstly, take a 10-minute long ferry ride to laid-back Gulangyu Island. Stroll around the island to appreciate its delicate natural beauty, ancient relics, and a variety of architectural style including the old consulates, churches, and other European-style colonial buildings. Follow your guide to explore Shuzhuang Garden, an exquisite seaside villa, and Piano Museum that has with a collection of more than 70 valuable old pianos curated from all over the world. Then, head to famed South Putuo Temple. Comprised of three halls and one garret, the structure was first built during Tang Dynasty. Walk into the temple and enjoy the great collection of Buddhist relics including a Burmese jade Buddha carving and important Buddhist scriptures. Afterwards, head to Amoy Circular Road (Huandao Road or Island Ring Road), the most beautiful marathon route in the world. This is the main road of the city established for citizens for recreational use by the beach. You will have a chance to take a nice walk along the road. Finally, drive to Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street, passing by one of the most beautiful universities in China, Xiamen University. Enjoy your free time window shopping on this famous commercial street. At the end, you will be transferred back to your hotel after a short drive.
Private Full-Day Fujian Hakka Tulou and Cultural Trip from Xiamen
At 8 O'clock in the morning, your driver will transfer you from your hotel lobby to Fujian Tulou in Yongding area of Longyan City in Fujian province which will take approximately 2.5 to 3 hours by car. On the way, you will see banana and coffee plantations. You will stop at a tea field and take a walk in the tea plantation plucking tea leaves or just breathing the fresh air. You will also visit a tea house to watch an artistic Chinese tea ceremony and sip a cup of tasty Chinese tea. According to historical documents, tea has been produced in the Fujian area for more than 1,600 years. Fujian province produces 5 different types of tea including oolong, black, green, white and scented tea. The production techniques for all of these teas except green tea are originated in Fujian province. Fujian is also home to 336 varieties of tea plants which is the largest number in China. By 11:00 am, you will arrive at Gaobei Tulou Cluster and visit Chengqilou, the largest Tulou in this area, which is almost three hundred years old and made up of four concentric circular buildings. This King of Round Earth Building has altogether 400 rooms and used to house 80 families with a total of more than 600 people in its prosperous days. Lunch is at your own expense but your guide will give you ideas and recommendation.At 1 o'clock in the afternoon, you will arrive at Chuxi Tulou Cluster and check into the Hakka family hotel. Chuxi Tulou Cluster is situated on the hillside about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Yongding County. There are five circular Tulou buildings and over a dozen of rectangular ones in Chuxi Village. You will visit Jiqinglou, Shengqilou and Yuqinglou, which are typical Hakka earth buildings among Chuxi Tulou Cluster. Jiqinglou was built in 1419 during the reign of Emperor Yongle of Ming Dynasty. Jiqinglou is comprised of two concentric rings: outer ring and inner ring with four floors. Jiqinglou has 72 staircases dividing the Tulou building into 72 independent Units. Shengqinglou was built in 1799 covering an area of 2,165 square feet (660 square meters) that has three floors with 37 rooms on each floor. Yuqinglou was first built in 1729 but now it is converted into a family hotel. In the afternoon, you will also visit a local family to chat with the host and hostess and learn about their daily life and local customs. Later, climb to the top of a nearby hill to get a bird’s eye view of Chuxi Village. The remaining time of the afternoon will be free for you to stroll around in the village. You will depart from Chuxi Village at 4 pm for heading back to your hotel by 7 pm where this amazing day tour is concluded.
Mount Wuyi 3-Day Retreat by Bullet Train from Xiamen
Day 1 Arrange your time heading for Xiamen North Railway Station according to the bullet train schedule. Collect your bullet train with your passport at Booking Office. It takes about 3 hours to get Wuyishan North Railway Station. Upon arrival at Wuyishan YeoHwa Resort, check-in with your confirmation voucher and passport. Enjoy your free time in the rest of the day. Recommended activities include rafting on the Nine Bend Stream to appreciate its serene beauty of the gorges on the bank, meandering on the ancient street with Song Dynasty structure style adjacent to Wuyi Palace. Wuyishan YeoHwa Resort: the best available hotel within Wuyishan National Park. It wins popularity for its vantage location and thoughtful service approved by several celebrities.Day 2 Today you will have the place to yourself within the Wuyi Mountain Scenic Area with our booked admission ticket. The following recommended sites are well worth your time to visit. Water Curtain CaveAs the largest water cavern in Wuyi Mountains, it features the juxtaposition of huge rocks in various shapes and sizes and perpetual creeks and waterfalls, ornamented with pines, canopies of bamboo and flowers. One-Line-Sky Scenic Area (Thread of Sky/Yixiantian)In the southernmost area of the Wuyi Mountains lies an imposing valley stretching from east to west. This site has earned its fame by the narrow linear view from the bottom of the valley. Unvarnished beauty with Heavenly Tour PeakStanding at 700 meters above sea level, the peak is accessed via stone steps winding all the way with the narrowest part measuring only 30 cm. The western and eastern portions of the peak displays sharp contrast, the former presenting volcanic or plutonic rocks while the latter is of distinctive Danxia landform with red sandstone.Day 3 Today you will head back to Xiamen by bullet train. The transfer to the railway station is arranged by the hotel.
Combo: Overnight in Hakka Tulou plus 2-way transfers from Xiamen
Pickup Meet your driver in the lobby of your hotel in Xiamen. Your driver will find you by eye contact, you will also be informed an urgent contact number in your voucher. An English speaking local tour operator is your backup support. Coach transfer to Xiamen Fanghu Long Distance Bus Station to take a bus to YongDing county. E-ticket will be reserved 2 days in prior. Your driver will redeem a paper bus ticket for you. There are 3 buses departing to Hukeng village at 6:40am, 11:20am and 11:30am. Please let us know which time you prefer when making your reservation. Bus Transfer from Xiamen to Hukeng The bus will take you to Hong Keng village, Hukeng township in Yongding County. It take 3.5 hours on the road. Please get off at “Earth Building Cultural Village”, one stop before the terminal station “Hu Keng”. Once arrive, you will be picked up from the bus terminal. A hotel staff holding your name sign will take you to the hotel for tonight. Your hotel is in 15 minute walking distance. The returned bus ticket can only be bought from Hukeng Bus Station. Please ask the hotel staff to give you the ticket as soon as you meet him/her. The ticket cost is included in our package. There are regular buses departing from the village bus station for Xiamen, Longyan and Yong Ding. Earth Building Cultural Village to Xiamen: 7:50am, 12:50pm, 2:50pm (only 3 buses a day) Earth Building Cultural Village to Longyan: 6:20am-4:30pm (12 buses a day) Earth Building Cultural Village to Yong Ding: 6:30am-4:00pm (8 buses a day) You will stay in a family hostel in Fuyulou Cluster for tonight. After check-in to the family style Inn, you are free to explore all Tulou buildings by yourself. The most famous one is Zhenchenglou Tulou Cluster. You can also visit Hakka families within the villages to learn more about their culture. Fuyulou Cluster It is located in a traditional 130 years old Hakka architecture of Fuyulou Cluster, originally 160 rooms. The villager renovated 20 rooms with simple facilities of bed and breakfast. The rooms are clean and tidy. The cluster is quite near the famous Zhenchenglou Cluster. After the crowd of tourists leaves, you will find out the life in cluster keep the same way as hundreds of years ago. Zhenchenglou Cluster Located in Hong Keng village, Hukeng township of Yongding County. It was built in 1912 by the descendents of a rich tobacco merchant. Zhenchenglou is a double ring tulou, its outer ring is four storeys high, total 184 rooms, and the inner ring is two stories with 32 rooms. The outer ring was partitioned into four segments according to Bagua concept of Chinese Fengshui.
Private Day Tour: Gulangyu Island And Jimei Study Village From Xiamen
Meet local expert guide from your Xiamen downtown hotel at 8:30am, and aboard comfortable private vehicle to start the Xiamen sihgtseeing. Head to the ferry terminal and take a ferry to visit the beautiful Gulangyu Island famed for delicate natural beauty, ancient relics and varied architecture. Take a peaceful walk and appreciate various old buildings on the island, visit the beautiful seaside Shuzhuang Garden, it was exquisitely designed to embody three important characteristics in gardening---hiding elements, borrowing from one's surroundings, and combining movements. Later ferry back to Xiamen Island and enjoy a delicious lunch at local restaurant, move on to visit the famous Jimei Study Village founded by Mr. Tan Kah Kee in 1913, a renowned educator and leader of overseas Chinese. Here you will visit the former residence of Tan Kah Kee, Tan Kah Kee Garden and the Turtle Garden, appreciate the beautiful scenery, learn the life story of Mr. Tan Kah Kee, and hear about Mr. Tan’s great contributions to the educational undertakings. Afterwards, your tour guide will transfer you back to the hotel to conclude the Xiamen trip.
Private Day Tour: Anxi Tea Garden And Hongen Rock From Xiamen
Local expert guide will pick you up from your Xiamen downtown hotel lobby at 8:30 am, aboard comfortable private vehicle to start the trip. Located in the southeastern Fujian Province, Anxi is a small and mountainous county with a tea farming history dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618 to 907). Today this county produces 15,000 tons of oolong tea annually with its 16,700 acres of tea gardens. The name you hear most often is probably Tieguanyin (Iron Goddess tea), a premium variety of Oolong tea. Anxi is hailed as the birthplace of this special tea. Most of the population of the county is involved in some aspect of tea cultivation. On the way, you will have a short visit of Anxi Hong'en Rock to view the beautify scenery. Upon arrival, enjoy an organic lunch at local farm. Visit the Anxi Tea Garden. Here you will learn about tea culture while watching the production process of Tieguanyin, participate in the tea picking and production process, and taste some examples of the fine teas from the region. Afterwards, the tour guide will transfer you back and drop off at your hotel to conclude the trip.