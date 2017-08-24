Private Full-Day Fujian Hakka Tulou and Cultural Trip from Xiamen

At 8 O'clock in the morning, your driver will transfer you from your hotel lobby to Fujian Tulou in Yongding area of Longyan City in Fujian province which will take approximately 2.5 to 3 hours by car. On the way, you will see banana and coffee plantations. You will stop at a tea field and take a walk in the tea plantation plucking tea leaves or just breathing the fresh air. You will also visit a tea house to watch an artistic Chinese tea ceremony and sip a cup of tasty Chinese tea. According to historical documents, tea has been produced in the Fujian area for more than 1,600 years. Fujian province produces 5 different types of tea including oolong, black, green, white and scented tea. The production techniques for all of these teas except green tea are originated in Fujian province. Fujian is also home to 336 varieties of tea plants which is the largest number in China. By 11:00 am, you will arrive at Gaobei Tulou Cluster and visit Chengqilou, the largest Tulou in this area, which is almost three hundred years old and made up of four concentric circular buildings. This King of Round Earth Building has altogether 400 rooms and used to house 80 families with a total of more than 600 people in its prosperous days. Lunch is at your own expense but your guide will give you ideas and recommendation.At 1 o'clock in the afternoon, you will arrive at Chuxi Tulou Cluster and check into the Hakka family hotel. Chuxi Tulou Cluster is situated on the hillside about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Yongding County. There are five circular Tulou buildings and over a dozen of rectangular ones in Chuxi Village. You will visit Jiqinglou, Shengqilou and Yuqinglou, which are typical Hakka earth buildings among Chuxi Tulou Cluster. Jiqinglou was built in 1419 during the reign of Emperor Yongle of Ming Dynasty. Jiqinglou is comprised of two concentric rings: outer ring and inner ring with four floors. Jiqinglou has 72 staircases dividing the Tulou building into 72 independent Units. Shengqinglou was built in 1799 covering an area of 2,165 square feet (660 square meters) that has three floors with 37 rooms on each floor. Yuqinglou was first built in 1729 but now it is converted into a family hotel. In the afternoon, you will also visit a local family to chat with the host and hostess and learn about their daily life and local customs. Later, climb to the top of a nearby hill to get a bird’s eye view of Chuxi Village. The remaining time of the afternoon will be free for you to stroll around in the village. You will depart from Chuxi Village at 4 pm for heading back to your hotel by 7 pm where this amazing day tour is concluded.