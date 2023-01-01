Trails within the scenic area connect all the major sites. Good walks include the 530m Great King Peak (大王峰, Dàwáng Fēng), accessed through the main entrance by shuttle bus, and the 410m Heavenly Tour Peak (天游峰, Tiānyóu Fēng), where an entrance is reached by road up the Nine Twists River. The main entrance to the Wuyi Shan Scenic Area is the south entrance, 3km south of the resort area. Take bus 6 or 7 (¥1, 22 minutes, frequent) to the Jǐngqū Nán Rùkǒu (景区南入口) stop.

It’s a moderate two-hour walk to Great King Peak among bamboo groves and steep-cut rock walls. The trail can be slippery and wet, so bring suitable shoes.

The walk to Heavenly Tour Peak is more scenic, with better views of the river and mountain peaks. But the path is also the most popular with tour groups. At the northern end of the scenic area, the Water Curtain Cave (水帘洞, Shuǐlián Dòng) is a cleft in the rock about one-third of the way up a 100m cliff face. In winter and autumn, water plunges over the top of the cliff, creating a curtain of spray.