Sixty kilometres east of the Wuyi Shan Scenic Area, this 1700-year-old village got its fame as the hometown of Zhu Xi, a Confucian scholar in the Song dynasty. It’s best visited when the lotus in the giant ponds, which are backdropped by some quaint Ming-era architecture, are in full bloom. Minibuses to Wufu Village (¥13, two hours) leave from the small bus station next to the long-distance bus station in Wuyi Shan city.