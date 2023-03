This village dates from the Northern Song dynasty and boasts some spectacular Qing dynasty architecture from its heyday as a wealthy tea-trading centre, including about 30 ancient houses. Motorbikes in the Wuyi Shan resort area can take you 11km (about 20 minutes) northeast to Xiamei (¥50 return trip). Admission includes a free local guide (Chinese only) if you wish.

No public transport comes out here.