Ānxī Cháyè Dàguānyuán

Fujian

Mountainous Anxi County (安溪, Ānxī) is home to the famous Tiě Guānyīn (铁观音, Iron Buddha) tea, an oolong variety known for its thick fragrance and floral sweetness. Fifty-odd tea varieties from China, Taiwan and Japan are cultivated in this visitor-friendly, 11-acre tea farm. Free tours take in a small museum and processing plant, but it’s equally pleasant wandering the temples and gardens.

Quanzhou’s long-distance bus station has frequent buses to Anxi (¥19, one hour), 66km northwest. Ānxī Cháyè Dàguānyuán is 3km north of the Ānxī bus station and motorbikes will take you there for ¥10.

Suggest an Edit