Built by the Arabs in 1009 and restored in 1309, this stone edifice is one of China’s only surviving mosques from the Song dynasty. Only a few sections (mainly walls) of the original building survive, largely in ruins. The adjacent mosque is a donation from the government of Saudi Arabia.
Qingjing Mosque
Fujian
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.08 MILES
This magnificently carved temple is immediately identifiable by its showy dragon-decorated roofs and a shroud of smoke emanating from furnaces burning…
12.48 MILES
This quirky temple is dedicated to Manichaeism, a religion originating in Persia in the 3rd century, combining elements of Zoroastrian, Christian and…
0.86 MILES
In the northwest of the city, one of the oldest temples in Quanzhou dates back to AD 686 and is the largest in Fujian. Surrounded by trees, Kaiyuan Temple…
29.12 MILES
With a fine setting in a bowl of green slopes, Shanhou is one of the island's prettiest old villages with dozens of classic tile-roofed Fujian homes,…
1.36 MILES
On the northeastern side of town, this fabulous museum explains Quanzhou’s trading history, the development of Chinese shipbuilding and the kaleidoscope…
1.73 MILES
Set at the foot of the mountain of Língshān, this leafy cemetery is one of the most intact historic cemeteries in China. Two of Mohammed’s disciples are…
5.08 MILES
The fishing village of Xunpu (sometimes Xunbu), some 10km southeast of the city centre of Quanzhou, was on the old trade route of the maritime Silk Road…
27.71 MILES
Mountainous Anxi County (安溪, Ānxī) is home to the famous Tiě Guānyīn (铁观音, Iron Buddha) tea, an oolong variety known for its thick fragrance and floral…
Nearby Fujian attractions
0.08 MILES
A very simple museum behind Tumen Jie displaying puppet heads, intricate 30-string marionettes and comical hand puppets. Shows run intermittently.
0.08 MILES
This magnificently carved temple is immediately identifiable by its showy dragon-decorated roofs and a shroud of smoke emanating from furnaces burning…
0.24 MILES
A living relic of the Song dynasty built in 976 and the largest Confucian Temple in southern China, with colourfully daubed, ornately carved wood ceilings.
0.66 MILES
Originally built in 1196, this small temple that has undergone numerous renovations is dedicated to the goddess of seafarers.
0.86 MILES
In the northwest of the city, one of the oldest temples in Quanzhou dates back to AD 686 and is the largest in Fujian. Surrounded by trees, Kaiyuan Temple…
1.36 MILES
On the northeastern side of town, this fabulous museum explains Quanzhou’s trading history, the development of Chinese shipbuilding and the kaleidoscope…
1.73 MILES
Set at the foot of the mountain of Língshān, this leafy cemetery is one of the most intact historic cemeteries in China. Two of Mohammed’s disciples are…
5.08 MILES
The fishing village of Xunpu (sometimes Xunbu), some 10km southeast of the city centre of Quanzhou, was on the old trade route of the maritime Silk Road…