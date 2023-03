Adjacent to the old town, this sculpture park is filled with 500 stone carvings made by local craftspeople, a small beach, a lighthouse and some basic seafood restaurants. The open spaces and clean ocean air make it worth the effort, especially if you have kids.

From the Chongwu bus terminal, bus 221 (¥2, 12 minutes, frequent, 6.30am to 6.30pm) will take you here; it's five stops away. Motorbikes (¥5) will take you right to the entrance.