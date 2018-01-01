Welcome to Chóngqìng City
The city sprawling down both banks of the Yangzi River for kilometres – with further development ongoing – but very little remains of old Chóngqìng. Yet the city has a unique energy that makes it a fascinating place and the locals are some of the most welcoming in all China. The gritty docks, too, are a permanent reminder of how Chóngqìng's fortunes have long been tied to the river that flows through it.
Chóngqìng is sometimes mistakenly referred to as the most populous city in the world. It isn’t. Figures for the whole municipality’s population are just over 30 million but, for now anyway, the city of Chóngqìng itself has just over 13 million inhabitants.
The city centre is a peninsula poking out horizontally between the Yangzi and Jiālíng rivers. This area is called the Yúzhōng District (渝中区), and the busy urban core at its eastern tip is known as Jiěfàngbēi (解放碑). To the north of Yúzhōng across the Jiālíng River is Jiāngběi (江北区), which is mostly residential buildings and new, upscale tower blocks. To the south of Yúzhōng across the Yangzi is Nán'àn (南岸区); the main attractions for visitors are the strands of new bars and restaurants along the waterfront. West of Yúzhōng is Shāpíngbà (沙坪坝区), home to several universities and some of Chóngqìng's hipper nightlife.
3-Night Victoria Jenna Three Gorges Cruise Tour From Chongqing to Yichang
Victoria Jenna departs from Chaotianmen Port in Chongqing every Monday night at 20:00 and take you to the most popular attractions along Yangtze River including Shibaozhai, Goddess Stream(Shen'nv Stream) and Three Gorges Dam. The cruise will end around 12:30 in New Century Port in Yichang, Hubei China for your onward journey.ItineraryDay 1: Check in to the cruise at Chaotianmen Port in Chongqing before 20:00Day 2: Shore excursions to Shibaozhai[B, L, D]Day 3: Shore excursion to Goddess Stream(Shen'nv Stream)[B, L, D]Day 4: Shore excursion to Three Gorges Dam. Cruise check-out in Yichang around 12:30 pm [B]Optional Excursion: If you are interested in the optional excursions, please sign up on the cruise: Fengdu Ghost City on Day 2 White Emperor City on Day 3
4-Day 3-Night Yangtze Gold Three Gorges Cruise Tour from Chongqing to Yichang
The Yangtze Gold 1 cruise departs from Chaotianmen dock in Chongqing every Thursday night at 8pm and takes you to the most popular attractions along Yangtze River including Fengdu Ghost City, Lesser Three Gorges and Three Gorges Dam. The cruise will end close to 12:30pm in Yichang, Hubei Province for your onward journey.Itinerary Day 1: Check in to the cruise at Chaotianmen in Chongqing before 8pmDay 2: Shore excursions to Fengdu Ghost City [B, L, D]Day 3: Shore excursion to Lesser Three Gorges [B, L, D]Day 4: Shore excursion to Three Gorges Dam. Cruise check-out in Yichang around 12:30pm [B]Optional Excursion: If you are interested in the optional excursions, please sign up on the cruise: Shibaozhai on Day 2 White Emperor City on Day 3
5-Day President No. 7 Yangtze River Luxury Cruise Tour from Yichang
President No. 7 departs from New Century Port in Yichan every Saturday night at 20:00 and take you to the most popular attractions along Yangtze River including Three Gorges Dam, Shennong Stream and Shibaozhai. The cruise will end in Chongqing, Sichuan for your onward journey.
Private Tour: Best of Chongqing Including Chongqing Museum
You’ll be picked up from your Chongqing hotel and taken by private air-conditioned vehicle on a tour to the city’s top attractions. Your expert local guide will explain how Chongqing, a major port, is called ‘Mountain City,’ as it lies at the intersection of the Yangtze River and Jialing River. Morning Half-Day Tour: Get a great view of both these rivers at Eling Park, which was built as a private garden in 1909 and is located on Eling Mountain. Discover how this mountain attained its former name of Goose Nape Hill – its narrow shape resembles the nape of a goose’s neck.Next, head to the top of Pipashan (Pipa Mountain) for a tour of the Chongqing Museum, featuring more than 40 exhibit halls displaying 100,000 relics spanning more than 3,000 years of history. With your guide, browse interesting cultural and artistic antiques including bronze wares, pottery, paintings, porcelain and sculptures. You'll then return to your hotel in the afternoon.Afternoon Half-Day Tour: After hotel pickup, head straight to the General Joseph W Stilwell Museum, founded in memory of the American general who contributed a great deal, politically and militarily, to the Chinese people. This three-story museum is actually Stilwell's former residence and headquarters, and in the courtyard, you’ll see an engraving of a speech by American president Franklin D Roosevelt.Your next stop is Arhat Temple, whose location is a bit of a surprise; wedged tightly between skyscrapers and apartment blocks, this 1,000-year-old Buddhist temple and monastery is a place of worship and home to 18 monks. As you approach the entrance, you’ll notice hundreds of terracotta sculptures. Step inside with your guide and walk around for a glimpse into this region's religious culture. Finally, get a taste of Chinese wildlife on a visit to the Chongqing Zoo, where you’ll see adorable pandas! You’ll be taken back to your hotel in the evening.Full-Day Tour:Choose the full-day tour and enjoy all of these activities, including a lunch of traditional Chinese specialties before continuing your tour to the General Joseph W Stilwell Museum. Hotel drop-off is included in the evening.
1 Day Private Tour of Most Beautiful Heishan Valley in Chongqing Including Lunch
In the morning, you will be picked up from your hotel entrance lobby and set off on a 2 hours freeway ride (75 miles/120 kilometers) to Heishan Valley (Black Mountain Valley), along the way, enjoy great and unique hilly Chongqing countryside views. After arriving at Heishan Valley, count the steps down the valley to the bottom with a 30 minutes walk (or take a cable car at your own expense) and see karst caves and waterfalls as you descent. Take a 4 hours (4 miles/6 kilometers) hike on plank roads and floating bridges in Valley with crystal streams, waterfalls, caves, origin forest, and wildlife. After a day of full immersion at the natural genome bank, your will set off on the freeway again and head back to your Chongqing hotel.
Private Arrival Transfer: Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (CKG) to Hotel
Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel accommodation (contact info will be included in your confirmation voucher). Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per vehicle, based on 4 passengers per car/minivan or 12 passengers per car/regular van.