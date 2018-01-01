5-Day Tour: Shanghai and Huangshan

Day 1: Shanghai (No meals) The guide will meet you outside of the arrivals hall of the airport and escort you the hotel. You will proceed to explore the Bund, Nanjing Road, and visit an old street. Situated along the west bank of Huangpu River, the Bund is thought to be the symbol of the city. It is a 4 kilometer-long waterfront where 52 buildings of different architectural styles such as Baroque, Gothic, Romanesque, Chinese and Renaissance are standing. Day 2: Shanghai and Huangshan (B, L) In the morning, head to the Shanghai Museum and the Yuyuan Garden. The Museum houses over 120,000 pieces of cultural relics, especially ancient artworks like bronze, ceramics, calligraphy and paintings. As a representative of classical gardens in southern China, Yuyuan Garden boasts beautiful scenery, amazing construction, and renowned cultural relics. After lunch, you will take a flight to Huangshan. Upon your arrival, our guide will meet you at the airport and transfer you to the hotel. Day 3: Huangshan (B, L) In the morning, you will journey to the foot of Huangshan Mountain and take a cable car to climb its front mountain. Upon arrival, you will enjoy the scenery of Beginning-to-Believe Peak, renowned for the grotesque rocks and pines. As its name suggests, you will really begin to believe that the scenery of the mountain is captivating. After that, proceed to the Peach Blossom Peak, host to numerous peach trees. The last site you will explore is the Bright Summit, one of the highest peaks of the mountain. This night, you will stay at the best hotel on the mountain. Day 4: Huangshan and Shanghai (B, L) Go sightseeing in the morning to cover the Cloud Dispersing Pavilion and Xihai Grand Canyon. Standing in the pavilion, you will be able to look up to the innumerable towering peaks of the West Sea and have a bird's view of the deep and wide Xihai Grand Canyon. Xihai Grand Canyon, the most beautiful and deep scenic area of Huangshan Mountain, is a 9-mile-long U-shaped canyon. Besides the sea of cloud, it is also noted for abundant grotesque peaks and varied stones. After lunch, you will return to the foot of the mountain by cable car, then take a high-speed train back to Shanghai. Your guide will pick you up at the railway station and transfer you to the hotel. Day 5: Departure from Shanghai (B) The guide and driver will see you off at the airport.