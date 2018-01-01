Welcome to Huángshān
Private 2-Night Huangshan Tour Combo Package
Day 1: Arrival in HuangshanYou will be picked up by your private guide and driver at Huangshan Tunxi Airport, and then Transfer to your own prearranged hotel in downtown area and assist you with check in. Enjoy the rest of the day at your leisure.Day 2: Huangshan （L）Your private driver and tour guide will pick you up from your hotel lobby at 8am and head to the foot of Mt. Huangshan. You will then take Yungu cable car ride up to the mountain directly. Enjoy spectacular scenery while your cable car is moving up. After arriving on top of the mountain, take in beautiful views of "the Beginning-to-Believe Peak," "the Lion Peak," "the Flying Stone and the Bright Summit"...etc. If you are lucky, you may also see peach trees blossom from early March to May. Furthermore, you will also explore the East and the West Sea Scenic Areas before you return to your own prearranged hotel.Day 3: Departure from Huangshan （L）Today you will explore "the Cloud-Dispersing Pavilion" and "Xihai Grand Canyon" first. The Cloud-dispersing Pavilion is the best place to see odd rock formations, sea of clouds, and deep valleys. Xihai Grand Canyon, also known as the "Illusory Scenic Area," is famous for amazing delusional natural scenery. Take a walk on the circular path down to the canyon if you wish before heading to a nearby restaurant for lunch. After lunch break, you will take the same cable car ride back to foot of the mountain and then to Tunxi Old Street in Hongcun Village, which is a traditional water village in rural area. Tunxi Street is located in the center of Tunxi District with old and traditional styled buildings which were converted into shops selling local products. Enjoy a leisure walk on the street and shop for souvenirs. At the end, your guide and driver will send you back to the airport, train station, or your own prearranged hotel to conclude the service.
Private tour:1 Day Huangshan Tour
Tour Itinerary Meet in Huangshan downtown hotel (or Railway Station), you will be driven to Huangshan Mountain (1 hour). Upon your arrival, take the cable car to the top of the mountain. You will visit Beginning-to-believe Peak, where you can find many ancient pine trees, followed by a tour to the Brush Pen Peak. After lunch, pay a visit to Bright Summit, the second highest on the mountain and see Flying-over Rock and Cloud-dispelling Pavilion. After the tour, take a cable car down the mountain. Back to downtown hotel or transfer to Huangshan Airport (or Railway Station). End of tour.Meal: lunch Mt.Huangshan is one of the most famous and beautiful mountains in China. It is said that if you have visited Mt.Huangshan, then you don’t have to visit other mountains. So to speak, Mt. Huangshan has almost all the unique features that a mountain could have. The steep cliffs, dense pine trees, stones of odd shapes, amazing cloud sea, high peaks, deep valleys and hot springs describe the secret workings of nature. Note: It is advised that you take a light backpack when climbing the mountain. You will need to take your pack with you before check in on the mountain. You may leave your luggage at the hotel in downtown and get it back after the tour(usually free of charge). Our tour guide may also help you to store at the foot of the mountain(usually CNY20).
5-Day Tour: Shanghai and Huangshan
Day 1: Shanghai (No meals) The guide will meet you outside of the arrivals hall of the airport and escort you the hotel. You will proceed to explore the Bund, Nanjing Road, and visit an old street. Situated along the west bank of Huangpu River, the Bund is thought to be the symbol of the city. It is a 4 kilometer-long waterfront where 52 buildings of different architectural styles such as Baroque, Gothic, Romanesque, Chinese and Renaissance are standing. Day 2: Shanghai and Huangshan (B, L) In the morning, head to the Shanghai Museum and the Yuyuan Garden. The Museum houses over 120,000 pieces of cultural relics, especially ancient artworks like bronze, ceramics, calligraphy and paintings. As a representative of classical gardens in southern China, Yuyuan Garden boasts beautiful scenery, amazing construction, and renowned cultural relics. After lunch, you will take a flight to Huangshan. Upon your arrival, our guide will meet you at the airport and transfer you to the hotel. Day 3: Huangshan (B, L) In the morning, you will journey to the foot of Huangshan Mountain and take a cable car to climb its front mountain. Upon arrival, you will enjoy the scenery of Beginning-to-Believe Peak, renowned for the grotesque rocks and pines. As its name suggests, you will really begin to believe that the scenery of the mountain is captivating. After that, proceed to the Peach Blossom Peak, host to numerous peach trees. The last site you will explore is the Bright Summit, one of the highest peaks of the mountain. This night, you will stay at the best hotel on the mountain. Day 4: Huangshan and Shanghai (B, L) Go sightseeing in the morning to cover the Cloud Dispersing Pavilion and Xihai Grand Canyon. Standing in the pavilion, you will be able to look up to the innumerable towering peaks of the West Sea and have a bird's view of the deep and wide Xihai Grand Canyon. Xihai Grand Canyon, the most beautiful and deep scenic area of Huangshan Mountain, is a 9-mile-long U-shaped canyon. Besides the sea of cloud, it is also noted for abundant grotesque peaks and varied stones. After lunch, you will return to the foot of the mountain by cable car, then take a high-speed train back to Shanghai. Your guide will pick you up at the railway station and transfer you to the hotel. Day 5: Departure from Shanghai (B) The guide and driver will see you off at the airport.
All-Inclusive Private Tour: Picturesque Villages Sightseeing From Huangshan
Local tour guide will meet you at Huangshan city hotel at 8:30 am to start the picturesque villages sightseeing. Listen to your guide’s customized commentary of local history and culture on the way. You will firstly visit the Hongcun Village, it enjoys the reputation of 'a village in the beautiful Chinese picture' because of its location at high altitude and being shrouded by clouds and mist. It has about 137 Ming and Qing style residences. Built with pink walls and black tiles, all the residences are better arranged. Among them, the Chengzhi Hall is the most representative and is praised as the 'Folk Imperial Palace'. Numerous varieties of figures and patterns are carved on the columns, beams and door frames and are gilded with gold. Follow your guide to enjoy fascinating wood carvings and amazing scenery. After lunch, continue to explore the Xidi Village with a history of over 900 years and famed as being the 'Ming and Qing Dynasty Local Residence Museum'. The three carving styles including those on stones, bricks and wood are the most renowned, you can see the exquisite carvings on door frames, lattice walls, columns and beams in the ancestral halls. This is the place for keen photographers, get your camera ready and shoot incredible photos. Afterwards, enjoy comfortable transfer back to the hotel, and your memorable trip concludes here.
Full Day Huangshan Yellow Mountain Group Tour
Hiking Route on the Mountain: Yungu Cable Car- Begin-to-Believe Peak - West Sea Grand Canyon At 0630 am, you will be picked up at Huangshan International hotel, please arrange yourself arrive earlier. At 0730 am, your exploration of the Mountain will begin with a 10-minute Yungu cable car ride which is the easy way to go up to the mountain and offers spectacular views along the journey. The cable car fee is on your own. (CNY80 p.p) After the cable car ride, it's a bit of hike to the Begin-to-Believe Peak. Along the way, you are expected to encounter numerous oddly-shaped pines and jaw-dropping views including Black Tiger Pine, Flower Blooming on a Brush Tip, etc. Lunch at the Xihai hotel or Paiyunlou Hotel. The expense is on your own. In the afternoon, you will visit the Flying Stone, Cloud-dispelling Pavilion, Xihai Grand Canyon. At 1430, start to descend the mountain by foot or you can take the cable car down. The cable car fee is on your own. (CNY80 p.p) Drive back to Huangshan city.
Private Mount Huang Stunning Sunrise, Soft adventure, Natural Scenery, Family
Day 1 Shanghai - Mt HuangHongcun Ancient Village (D)Begin the day with a pickup from your hotel in Shanghai, and transfer to Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station for your train to Huangshan. Upon your arrival, you will be greeted by local tour guide and drive to one of China's most beautiful ancient villages - Hongcun Ancient Village, a charming ancient village with a history of over 800 years. The village will show you the original Hui style architecture (a type of traditional Chinese architecture).Hotels: Tangkou (a town near the south gate of Mount Huang)4 Star Hotel: The impression Hotel / Zhongrui Huayi Hotel or equivalentDay 2 Mount Huang( B&L)Get ready to spend a day and a night on the Mount Huang today! The mountain is characterized by the four wonders, namely, odd-shaped pines, grotesque rock formation, seas of clouds and crystal-clear hot springs. Yellow Mountain is celebrated for having all the features of mountain scenery.Known as the No. 1 Mountain in the world, it features numerous imposing peaks, forests of stone pillars and evergreen sturdy pines; other features include grotesquely-shaped rocks (many of which are individually named, such as 'over-flying rocks'), waterfalls and amazing hot springs.Your guide will customize the route for you based on your requirements.Lunch and dinner will be served at the restaurant on mountain. Stay overnight at the top of the mountain.4 Star Hotel: Beihai Hotel / Paiyunlou Hotel or equivalentDay 3 Mount Huang – Shanghai (high-speed train, 4.5h)Get up early in the morning if you want to catch the magical sunrise. After breakfast in the hotel, walk to Lion Peak to see the Dawn Pavilion, Stone Monkey Watching the Sea, and all shapes of pines along the route. You can also hike up to Beginning-to-Believe Peak and overlook the Mushroom Pavilion. Your discovery of the Yellow Mountains will finish with the Yungu Cable Car journey.After lunch, we will head to North Huangshan Railway Station for your train back Shanghai.